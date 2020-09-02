Norman High and Norman North’s annual season-opening rivalry game has been canceled, the school district announced in a letter to students and parents on Wednesday.
The Crosstown Clash football game was originally scheduled for Thursday. The district said it made the “difficult decision” to cancel the contest after consulting with Oklahoma’s interim epidemiologist and Cleveland County Health Department officials.
Norman Public Schools said “individuals associated with the Norman High football program” tested positive for COVID-19 or are actively quarantining because they came into contact with someone with a positive case.
“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” said NPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino in a statement. “We also know that following stringent health protocols, consulting with medical experts and taking swift action to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19 is critical to ensuring we can continue to safely open our schools for in-person instruction.”
Tickets purchased for the game, which were made available only to family members of players, will be refunded, the district said.
This is a developing story.
