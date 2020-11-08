High school football: State playoff brackets released; Norman North, Norman High to meet

A regular season, riddled with cancellations and postponements, is finally over.
The state playoffs have arrived for all classifications, and the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released state playoff brackets Sunday, which include a play-in round for each class.
Here is a look at The Transcript area schools’ first-round matchups:
No. 6 Norman High at No. 3 Norman North
Crosstown Clash will happen after all.
Norman North and Norman High will meet in the Class 6A-I play-in round at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The T-Wolves and Tigers were supposed to meet the opening week of this season, but the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at NHS.
North finished its regular-season slate at 5-3 and third in District 6A-I-2, which used coaches rankings for playoff seeding. NHS went 2-6, taking sixth in District 6A-I-1, which opted to use league standings for seeding.
The winner will face either Jenks or Moore in the state quarterfinals.
No. 5 Noble at No. 4 Piedmont
The Bears will get a second shot at the Wildcats.
Noble, which finished fifth in District 5A-1, will head to Piedmont, District 5A-2's fourth-seed, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Noble fell 29-20 in the programs’ first meeting this season on Sept. 18.
The Bears finished the regular season at 3-6 (2-4 in 5A-1), while Piedmont went 4-3 (2-2 in 5A-2).
The winner will meet El Reno in Class 5A’s second round.
No. 8 Little Axe at No. 1 Heritage Hall
Little Axe (0-9, 0-7 District 3A-2) has a tall order in its Class 3A play-in round matchup.
Coach Ethan Feuerborn's group will battle District 3A-1 champion Heritage Hall (8-1, 6-0 in district).
The winner will face either McLoud or Plainview.
No. 7 Marietta at No. 2 Community Christian
Community Christian will be at home to open the postseason.
The Royals (8-2, 4-1 District 2A-3) will host Marietta (1-6, 1-4 District 3A-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
CCS is coming off a 35-28 loss to Perry in Week 10. The Royals were scheduled to play district Lexington, but the game was canceled.
If CCS prevails, it will host the winner of Davis and Holdenville in the second round.