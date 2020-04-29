High school football: Uncertain summer leaves coaches adjusting their offseason training

Crowded team meeting rooms, stifling hot summer air and early morning weightlight sessions aren’t as clear on the horizon as they usually are this time of year.
Team video conferences and makeshift at-home workouts are all high school football teams have to offer their players during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coaches are making the most of what control they have. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association allows teams to virtually provide instructions to their players. But it’s uncertain when, or if, any in-person offseason training will happen ahead of the 2020 season.
“Right now it's a wait-and-see approach,” said Norman North coach Justin Jones. “... When they give us the green light, we're going to have our plan in place and we're going to move forward. But I trust our school administration and I trust our government officials to make the right decisions with that.”
In the meantime, adapting to the unprecedented situation hasn’t been too difficult.
Schools are turning to video communication platforms, like Zoom and Google, to hold team meetings. Group chats are buzzing more than ever with coaches checking in on their players.
Creativity is vital to get through it all. But Jones, among other coaches, is embracing the challenge.
“Where technology is at, I think it's been a pretty easy adaptation,” Jones said. “... I think for us and our staff, it's about the relationships that we have with our kids. And so first of all, it's not just the workouts but having something that we can reach out and continue to talk to our guys about, even when they're away, has been great. It's allowed us to reflect back on the way we did things and maybe find new ways of doing things.”
Jones has found leadership blossoming within his program through the adversity. His players are taking more initiative. Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams has seen similar strides from his group.
Coaches are unable to monitor exactly what’s happening with their players’ development. Williams said his student-athletes hold each other accountable through group texts and challenging them to put in the normal work they would any other year.
It will show quickly, when football returns, who actually drove themselves during the offseason.
“It's gotta be something they take serious and they want for themselves at this point,” Williams said. “It's nothing that the coaches can do to ensure that they're doing it. We can send out all the information and have all the meetings we want to have, but if they're not doing it and taking this serious and making it happen, it's going to come out.”
There’s still an opportunity for the OSSAA to reinstate summer activities, which are currently suspended. It’s a fluid situation that will depend on the trajectory of the virus in the coming weeks and months.
If the suspension continues into the summer and eliminates summer pride training camps across the state, Noble coach Greg George sees it benefitting established coaching staffs and creating a hurdle for inexperienced rosters.
The Bears, District 5A-1’s defending champions, are in both camps with a longstanding coaching staff in place that’s looking to replace a lot of senior talent.
George isn’t that worried about his young roster.
“I think most of them just are just going to be so excited about being back on the field, they’ll pick it up,” George said. “Everybody wants those extra reps and get everything done. But if you don't get them, I don't think it's going to make you any worse. These kids, they'll figure it out.”
Team camps, like summer pride, have their benefits.
Throwing a team onto the field with limited preparation might yield different results; although, every team is dealing with the same restrictions.
“I think the entire [offseason] body of work prepares an athlete to be able to get on the field and go play,” Jones said. “So, is it important? Absolutely, it's important. Is it something that if you don't have, you can't do something? Absolutely not. I think you just adapt and overcome.”
