High school football: Westmoore to open season at home vs. Midwest City

Westmoore and Midwest City will meet Zero Week after both programs' 2020 season openers were canceled last month.
Westmoore will host Midwest City at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Moore Schools Stadium, WHS athletics director Zach Bice confirmed to The Transcript.
Both Westmoore and Midwest City were supposed to visit McKinney, Texas, to open the year on Saturday, Aug. 29. Westmoore and McKinney North were scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. and Midwest City and McKinney Boyd were to follow at 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The high school football doubleheader was canceled after the University Interscholastic League delayed Texas' larger high schools from starting their football seasons until Sept. 24. Both Westmoore and Midwest City are expected to begin district play the same weekend.
So, it made sense for Westmoore and Midwest City to play each other to kick off the season and preserve their Week 3 byes.
"Midwest City is a good program, and our coach has some ties over there" Bice said. "Both of us needed a game and it worked itself out."
Westmoore head football coach Lorenzo Williams starred at Midwest City before becoming an All-Big 12 defensive lineman at Missouri.
Williams is entering his fifth season as the Jaguars' coach. His program finished 6-4 last season.
There are currently no plans for Westmoore to make a customary non-district return trip to Midwest City for the 2021 season.