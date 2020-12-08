Early in the first quarter, the top-ranked Tigers looked like they had met their match against No. 7 Mustang Tuesday night.
It was a one-point game late in the opening quarter, as Mustang answered every Tiger basket. Norman High girls head coach Michael Neal called a timeout to settle his team down.
Quickly after the Tigers broke the huddle, they never looked back.
The team responded with a 10-0 run, and the Tigers (2-0) held a double-digit margin the rest of the way en route to a 69-40 win over the Broncos (1-1).
The Tigers' run started on the defensive end, as the team employed its staple man defense that switched every pick-and-roll. Mustang tried to counter the Tigers' switching with isolation plays, particularly on the low block, but the Tigers' help defense forced Mustang into several turnovers that led to easy points in transition.
The Tigers used that momentum to take a 17-point lead into halftime, and the lead never fell below 15 points in the second half.
“We ideally want teams to break down and start playing against us one-on-one. If they do that, I like our chances,” Neal said. “That's not what Mustang wants to do. They are more than capable of doing that; they have some of the best players in the state. But whenever they start playing one-on-one, we've just got to be able to help each other, come up with rebounds and loose balls and get out in transition.
“I think whenever you play a quality team like Mustang, you have to be solid on the defensive end and smart on the offensive end. I think we did that for the majority of the game.”
Mustang struggled to contain senior forward Chantae Embry, who provided an aggressive attack on the offensive end. Embry finished with a game-high 18 points and hit a pair of three-pointers in the first half.
The Tigers offense worked to find Embry on the block, where she routinely finished at the rim or forced Mustang defenders to foul. When Embry caught the ball on the perimeter, she consistently beat her defender off the dribble or found space to shoot open jump shots.
“I think [my versatility] helps us a lot because I can post up and I can get out on the perimeter,” Embry said. “I made some threes in the first half and got some points off the drive, so I think that helps open the floor for me to make plays for everyone.”
Mustang went between a 2-3 zone and man defense, but Embry and the Tigers offense executed in transition and in half-court offense to find high-percentage shots. Five different players hit a three-pointer for the Tigers.
Embry said she was proud of the team's effort on Tuesday, and that it marked a significant improvement from last Tuesday's season-opener against Edmond Memorial.
“We came out strong tonight," Embry said. "We had energy and we just picked each other up. ... I think we did a good job on sharing the ball and locking up on defense. I think this season is going to be a good one."
Tiger guards Aaliyah Henderson and Mikayla Parks finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Freshman guard Zya Vann finished with 11 points.
Next, the Tigers will host Enid at 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the 2nd annual Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
