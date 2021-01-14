High school girls basketball: Norman High meets Moore in star-studded matchup

A marathon to the postseason begins today for the top-ranked Norman High girls.
The Tigers have played just six games since their 2020-21 season began 45 days ago on Dec. 1 but will play 12 over the next 35 days.
So, perhaps it’s more of a sprint.
Aside from the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational in mid-December, NHS’ regular-season games have been separated by long breaks. Some by design, others due to canceled tournaments the Tigers were scheduled to compete in last month.
NHS’ loaded conference schedule should make up for some of the lost opportunities at playing high-level competition and building toward the playoffs, starting with today’s 6 p.m. clash at fifth-ranked Moore.
"This is a big game and it could launch our confidence,” NHS coach Michael Neal said. “But at the same time, our girls are already confident. They're just ready to go.”
Neal’s fortunate to have a deep roster, which includes Oklahoma signee Kelbie Washington and Texas Tech signee Chantae Embry, that challenges each other in practice.
The senior duo are accompanied by the likes of Kansas State commit Mikayla Parks and Florida commit Myka Perry, both of whom are juniors, and sophomore Aaliyah Henderson, who is uncommitted but has college interest as well.
After battling Moore tonight, the NHS girls will visit third-ranked Edmond North on Tuesday. Later this month, the Tigers will take on No. 20 Edmond Santa Fe. And in February, North will host Class 4A’s top-ranked Classen SAS, eighth-ranked Norman North and visit No. 11 Edmond Memorial within an eight-day span.
NHS won’t have to worry about any rust at that point. Not that it is concerned entering tonight’s game after its latest 10-day hiatus.
“Between our girls and our coaches,” Neal said, “we do a really good job of preparation on trying to make sure that they stay ready to where they don't have to get ready.”
Locking in will be essential to slowing down Moore, which boasts its own Division I talent.
The Lions’ lineup is headlined by seniors Aaliyah Moore and Raychael Harjo, a pair of forwards signed to play at Texas and Central Florida, respectively.
Aaliyah Moore figures to pose the biggest threat to NHS. She’s the sixth-ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to ESPN.com, and dropped 42 points on NHS in last season’s first meeting between the programs.
The Tigers overcame the electric performance, winning 61-58 on their home floor. NHS expects her and the Lions to be a handful again, however, tonight.
“We gotta challenge them,” Neal said. “If we sit back, then they'll destroy us. But our players have an edge about them to where they going to rise to the occasion.
“I’m fully confident in our girls to be ready to attack that challenge. And we'll see what happens whenever we get out there and play.”