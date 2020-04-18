High school girls basketball: North's Jessika Evans, Moore's Ashanti Day earn all-state honors

The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association released its all-state teams this weekend.
Norman North's Jessika Evans and Moore's Ashanti Day were selected to the Large School West squad.
Evans helped North reach the area-round, finishing the season 17-9 and ranked ninth in the last OSSAA coaches poll. The North senior forward follows in the footsteps of her older sister Jacie Evans, who made last year’s all-state team.
Jessika Evans’ playing career will continue at Tulsa, where she signed to play last November.
Day will also take her talents to the college level, signing with Newman University.
Day, who started at guard for Moore, helped the Lions reach the state tournament for the first time in over two decades. Moore (21-5) was unable to finish its season due to the OSSAA’s cancelation of the state basketball tournament amid the coronavirus disease outbreak.
Joining the two Cleveland County standouts on the West squad includes Deer Creek's Skylar Vann, Edmond North's Graycen Holden, Edmond Memorial's Katelyn Levings, Del City's Brayanna Polk, Piedmont's Tyeshia Anderson, Ardmore's Amaya Gordon, Choctaw's Mackenzie Crusoe and Deer Creek's Brionna Scott.
The East squad features Claremore's Hailey Grant, Booker T. Washington's Wyvette Mayberry, Bartlesville's Chloe Martin, Ponca City's Baylee Fincher, Union's Jayla Burgess, Sapulpa's Ray Osborne, Coweta's Madison Wheat, Jenks' Makenna Burch, Will Rogers' Nakia Cullom and Jenks' Haley Meely.
