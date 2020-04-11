High school golf: Before career at Abilene Christian, Charlie Jackson cherishes four years playing for Norman North

My family, coaches, and teammates have been a good support system during my four years of high school, and they were supportive of the senior athletes who have had their seasons cut short.
As for me, I was upset when the news that our team wasn’t going to be able to play the rest of our season was announced. I was looking forward to being able to play golf for Norman North for just one more year.
I knew that an end was coming in just a couple of months, but I never imagined it would end like this. I am grateful that I have so much to look forward to as I will continue to play at Abilene Christian University.
Golf was first introduced to me at a young age, but I seriously took up the game when I was in the 6th grade. While still playing basketball and baseball at the time, I began going to the golf course a little more and started playing local tournaments here and there.
This is where my love for the game originated.
I still remember while playing for the Whittier Middle School golf team, that my teammates and I would talk about being able to play for North in just a few years.
That experience has been everything I hoped it would be. These past four years, being a part of this team has meant a lot to me. My teammates and I continually pushed each other to become better and have fun.
The friendships I've made through golf have been great, and I am thankful for that.
My teammates and I have created a ton of memories. I'll cherish the van rides and hotel stays. Although it was usually just one night, there are great memories of us messing around in a hotel and enjoying the time away from school.
This was a big part of the team building process that brought us together as a team, and I will remember that forever.
These past few weeks of knowing I will never be able to play for North again have been tough. I can remember the first time I was going to get to play for this team and how far I've come.
It all went by too fast, and to think that I will not be able to play my last season is hard to grasp.
I would like my coaches and teammates to know that I'm very appreciative of them. I could not have had a better group of people to share these four years with, playing the game I love. They've pushed me to be a better person and player.
It was everything I could have hoped for.
As I move on to the next level, I do so with the attitude of hard work and perseverance I learned from the North golf program.
I believe everything I experienced will help me to be the best version of myself, and for that I am grateful.
