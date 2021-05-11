TULSA — Noble’s Parker Payne wasn’t quite on the same mission as the rest of his Class 5A peers.
A year ago, the high school golf season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving plenty to wait an extra year to chase a championship.
Payne wasn’t around the Bears’ program yet. He was still finishing eighth grade.
Payne’s inexperience didn’t hold him back. Not having a full team competing with him at the par-71 Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa didn’t either.
The Noble freshman carded a 2-under 211 through 54 holes to capture the Class 5A individual state championship. Bishop Kelley’s Will Hennessee, who placed second, finished five shots behind the first-time champion.
Payne entered the rainy second day with a five-shot lead after shooting a 1-under-par, bogey-free 70 through 18 holes and fired a 5-under 66 in the second round.
His 4-over-par 75 on Tuesday was his high round of the two-day event. Hennessee couldn’t capitalize on it, firing a third-round 75 as well.
Bishop Kelley ultimately won the team crown, shooting a 76-over-par 928 through 54 holes. Duncan was second at 957, Guthrie third at 991, Bishop McGuinness fourth at 1033 and Altus at 1093.
Payne wasn’t the only Bear to qualify for state. He was joined by Trevor Lorenz, who shared sixth place with Duncan’s Izaac White.
Lorenz shot an 18-hole 78 and second-round 80 before firing a final-round 78 to finish with a 23-over-par 236.
• Notes: In Class 2A, Community Christian’s Cash Clark shot a 9-over-par 219 to finish fourth at state. Community Christian placed sixth as a team in the 2A boys tournament, which was held at the par-70 Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.