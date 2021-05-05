Through 18 holes, the Norman North girls are firmly among the top five teams at the Class 6A state golf tournament, while Norman High is last of the 12 team qualifiers.
The T-Wolves, who fired a 68-over-par 356 to take fifth place in the team standings, were fueled by Syrah Javed and Corynn Speer’s top-30 individual performances on the first of two days at the par-72 Broken Arrow Golf Club.
Javed shot a 13-over-par 85, which included a birdie on hole No. 3. She checks in at No. 26 on the leaderboard.
Speer carded an 18-hole 87 and shares 29th place with Southmoore’s Mikaila Moore.
Both North’s Ayla Fetters and Blaine Bruton shot a first-round 92 to crack the top-40 individuals on Wednesday. Abby Gibson shot a 113.
The North girls trail Day 1 leader Edmond Memorial, which fired a 29-over-par 317. Edmond North is a shot behind Memorial, third-place Jenks is two shots back and Broken Arrow is behind by four strokes.
Edmond North was the last team to win a Class 6A girls state championship, in 2019, after last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmond North’s Haley Blevins carded the only even-par round with a 72. Edmond Memorial’s Lilly Whitley and Jenks’ Lily Stanton shot a 75 and 76, respectively, and are in second and third place in the medalist standings.
NHS, which carded an 18-hole 411 on Wednesday, was led by Kaia Smith and Samantha Hames. Smith and Hames both shot a 26-over-par 98 to share 47th place in the individual standings.
Lilly Boehm carded a 105, while Kayla Mays shot a 110.
The final 18 holes begin today in Broken Arrow.
• Stapleton leads way for CCS: Community Christian's Sayre Stapleton is in the hunt for a top-10 finish in the Class 2A girls tournament.
While her team is ninth in the standings after a round-one 413, Stapleton led the Royals with a low round of 13-over-par 83 at the par-70 Cimarron National Golf Club in Guthrie.
CCS' Meredith Moffitt shot a 104, Katie Sparks a 109, Corban Cooke a 117 and Kailey Lewis a 119.
Tulsa Regent Prep's Jenni Roller shot a 4-under-par 66 to lead all individuals. Christian Heritage's Layne Miller carded an even-par 70 for second.
Turner leads the team standings with a 49-over-par 329, which is three shots ahead of second-place Christian Heritage and 24 shots ahead of third-place Regent Prep.
