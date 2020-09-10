Griffin Storm fueled a top-10 finish for the Norman High boys at the Carl Albert TITAN Cross Country Invitational last Friday.
Storm finished 16th overall in the Class 5A-6A division with a time of 17:12.64. The Tigers placed seventh as a team and had the fifth-best score among Class 6A schools.
"We continue to take some positives from each race for the boys,” NHS coach Scott Monnard said. “We have a really good team, but in order to run with the better teams in Class 6A, each of our runners have to collectively run well. We have yet to do that. That will ultimately decide if we are a top-five team or top-10 team at state."
Monnard credited Griffin and fellow senior Ayden Wilson, who finished with a time of 17:53.14, for leading the Tigers last weekend.
“It wasn't their best performance,” he said, “but they really gutted it out [Friday], and for that, we are proud of them."
Monnard also praised sophomore Phin Bonner, who finished with a team second-best time of 17:50.25. He also acknowledged sophomore Cole Eberle, who earned a varsity spot for NHS’ home meet on Sept 19, the OK Runner Classic, for his top-25 performance in the junior varsity race.
• Norman North fastpitch hosts Moore: The Timberwolves (7-6, 3-6 District 6A-I) are at home against Moore at 6:30 p.m. today.
North is a game back in the district standings from fourth-place Moore after falling to Mustang 14-4 on Tuesday.
North's Kaitlyn Webb was a bright spot for the T-Wolves, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Sidney Redmon also had a solid outing, going 2 of 3 at the plate for a triple and a run.
• Noble volleyball wins third of last four matches: The Bears started their 2020 season with back-to-back losses. Since, coach Chrissy Marsee's team has picked up a few impressive wins.
Noble topped Class 4A No. 15 Tecumseh in four sets (13-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22) on Tuesday. It was its second victory over a ranked team in a week; the Bears topped Class 5A No. 14 Duncan in five sets (25-21, 15-25, 16-2,5 25-22, 15-13) on Sept. 1.
Next, Noble hosts Class 3A No. 10 Southwest Covenant at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• CCS volleyball’s 9-match winning streak snapped: The Royals, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A entering the week, lost a match for the first time since Aug. 20 on Tuesday.
Class 4A powerhouse Christian Heritage beat Community Christian in five sets (25-16, 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 12-15).
CCS' winning streak featured wins over five ranked opponents, including a victory over Class 5A No. 3 El Reno for CCS' home tournament championship.
Next, CCS is at Harding Charter Prep at 6 p.m. today.
Carl Albert TITAN Cross Country Invitational
Carl Albert High School
Friday
5A-6A Girls Varsity 5K Run
Team results
Place — Team — Score
1 — Edmond Santa Fe — 88
2 — Bishop Kelley — 109
3 — Yukon — 149
4 — Deer Creek — 182
5 — Edmond North — 182
6 — Owasso — 183
7 — Noble — 194
8 — Piedmont — 202
9 — Norman North — 210
10 — Edmond Memorial — 214
11 — Choctaw — 216
12 — Putnam City West — 293
13 — Carl Albert — 295
14 — Bishop Mcguinness — 307
15 — Stillwater — 325
16 — Westmoore — 466
17 — Elgin — 494
18 — Norman — 517
19 — Durant — 619
20 — Claremore — 629
21 — Santa Fe South — 667
22 — Putnam City — 668
23 — Southmoore — 673
24 — Enid — 685
25 — Midwest City — 715
26 — Capitol Hill — 760
27 — Duncan — 766
28 — Classen Sas — 774
Individual results
Place — Athlete — Time
1 — Audrey Hill, Edmond Santa Fe — 19:48.42
2 — Kennedie Rhein, Owasso — 20:04.14
3 — Tabitha Fox, Deer Creek — 20:15.63
4 — Avery Stanley, Yukon — 20:24.04
5 — Liz Campbell, Bishop Kelley — 20:25.95
6 — Kiley Keene, Edmond Santa Fe — 20:34.88
7 — Sandra Humes, Owasso — 20:42.50
8 — Jade Robinson, Norman North — 20:43.79
9 — Katelyn Barry, Bishop Kelley — 20:44.12
10 — Carly Williams, Noble — 20:49.42
Other local results
12 — Kinley Kite, Norman North — 20:51.51
29 — Autumn Hickok, Noble — 21:27.10
31 — Leah Hickok, Noble — 21:28.84
39 — Olivia Vanhootegem, Norman North — 21:42.91
56 — Devin Jansing, Norman North — 22:18.64
59 — Erika Pena, Noble — 22:24.42
71 — Madison Whitman, Noble — 22:46.94
76 — Jade Wright, Noble — 22:56.75
79 — Ciera Wright, Noble — 23:04.09
89 — Chloe Soto, Norman High — 23:31.58
94 — Patricia Kastens, Norman High — 23:40.29
100 — Stevi Johnson, Norman North — 23:49.91
102 — Alex Mcginnis, Norman High — 23:52.21
108 — Carlee Moore, Norman North — 24:03.74
115 — Emily Finocchiaro, Norman High — 24:21.44
123 — Savanna Starr, Norman North — 24:42.88
128 — Melat Lemma, Norman High — 25:07.70
145 — Maggie Bennett, Norman High — 26:29.74
5A-6A Boys Varsity 5K Run
Team results
Place — Team — Score
1 — Deer Creek — 42
2 — Piedmont — 93
3 — Edmond North — 135
4 — Edmond Memorial — 154
5 — Westmoore — 155
6 — Bishop Kelley — 194
7 — Norman High — 211
8 — Owasso — 258
9 — Edmond Santa Fe — 293
10 — Choctaw — 293
11 — Santa Fe South — 295
12 — Yukon — 382
13 — Mt St Mary — 391
14 — Stillwater — 471
15 — Southmoore — 477
16 — Elgin — 507
17 — Durant — 511
18 — Duncan — 517
19 — Enid — 521
20 — Ponca City — 532
21 — Classen SAS — 560
22 — Bishop Mcguinness — 581
23 — Noble — 589
24 — Norman North — 621
25 — Carl Albert — 668
26 — Claremore — 703
27 — Lawton Macarthur — 729
28 — Del City — 742
29 — Putnam City West — 769
30 — US Grant — 864
31 — NW Classen — 901
32 — Capitol Hill — 1002
Individual results
Place — Athlete — Time
1 — AJ Antonelli, Deer Creek — 15:57.56
2 — David Boulanger, Westmoore — 16:10.27
3 — Gilbert Velez, Deer Creek — 16:15.96
4 — Ruben Daniels, Enid — 16:22.09
5 — Halen Biggs, Westmoore — 16:27.76
6 — Gage Mcelhaney, Elgin — 16:29.12
7 — Beckam Hartis, Piedmont — 16:36.37
8 — Hayden Wolfe, Deer Creek — 16:43.93
9 — Luke Weathers, Deer Creek — 16:44.98
10 — Jack Carter, Edmond Memorial — 16:51.75
Other local results
16 — Griffin Storm, Norman High — 17:12.64
42 — Phin Bonner, Norman High — 17:50.25
45 — Ayden Wilson, Norman High — 17:53.14
49 — Espen Ekadis, Norman High — 17:59.08
59 — Spencer Greene, Norman High — 18:07.22
72 — Josh Bennett, Norman North — 18:29.84
75 — Brayllen Freeman, Noble — 18:33.41
81 — Michael Parker, Norman High — 18:44.08
85 — Austin Buff, Noble — 18:54.41
95 — Reece Gibbins, Norman High — 19:04.64
130 — Jack Lindley, Norman North — 19:43.93
138 — Elliot Freeman, Noble — 19:59.30
142 — Will Nichols, Norman North — 20:10.10
144 — Kamden Myers, Noble — 20:12.83
145 — Sam Sieck, Norman North — 20:16.85
148 — Justin Wendland, Norman North — 20:20.07
150 — Jaxon Owens, Norman North — 20:23.40
162 — Zach Coats, Noble — 20:45.44
168 — Kaleb Favaloro, Norman North — 20:56.25
196 — Braden Skinner, Noble — 22:50.20
217 — Nathan Maldonado, Noble — 25:19.61
2A-3A Girls Varsity 3200M Run
Team results
Place — Team — Score
1 — Plainview — 37
2 — Cascia Hall — 77
3 — Community Christian — 84
4 — Oklahoma Christian — 102
5 — Harrah — 140
6 — Newcastle — 160
7 — Heritage Hall — 183
8 — Seminole — 194
9 — Perkins-Tryon — 206
10 — Bethel — 258
11 — Oklahoma Bible — 288
12 — Douglass — 353
Individual results
Place — Athlete — Time
1 — Hallie Ann Sheffield, Tuttle — 12:14.60
2 — Haley Smith, CCS — 12:37.29
3 — Scarlett Williams, Plainview — 12:51.87
4 — Abby Nesselrode, OCA — 12:58.16
5 — Helen Park, Heritage Hall — 12:59.54
6 — Katie Wiggs, Plainview — 13:05.37
7 — Avery Gonzales, Cascia Hall — 13:05.58
8 — Madi Turner, Plainview — 13:11.78
9 — Hadyn Hobbs, Plainview — 13:13.12
10 — Bethany Jeffries, CCS — 13:21.23
Other local results
14 — Kendal Gilleland, CCS — 13:32.61
24 — Gracie Sanders, CCS — 14:11.30
49 — Claire Craig, CCS — 15:43.18
66 — Reese Clements, CCS — 16:39.41
2A-3A Boys Varsity 5K Run
Team results
Place — Team — Score
1 — Community Christian — 53
2 — Cache — 65
3 — Oklahoma Christian — 73
4 — Bethany — 138
5 — Seminole — 178
6 — Plainview — 206
7 — Bethel — 206
8 — Newcastle — 221
9 — Harding Charter — 245
10 — Oklahoma Bible — 250
11 — Cascia Hall — 293
12 — Harrah — 317
13 — Heritage Hall — 332
14 — Luther — 340
15 — Christian Heritage — 397
16 — Millwood — 435
Individual results
Place — Athlete — Time
1 — Mike Lawrence, OCA — 16:44.51
2 — Damien Williams, Cache — 17:00.77
3 — Maverick Stephenson, CCS — 17:06.89
4 — Ryan Mclaughlin, Harding Charter — 17:37.22
5 — Kenneth Weber, CCS — 17:37.46
6 — Matthew Brue, Cache — 17:44.13
7 — Connor Childs, Seminole — 17:58.31
8 — Carter Craig, CCS — 18:01.83
9 — Jackson Fowler, Heritage Hall — 18:03.13
10 — Corbin Galt, Perkins-Tryon — 18:18.93
11 — Jasper Cain, CCS — 18:24.01
Other local results
28 — William Hart, CCS — 19:23.72
29 — Jacob Humphrey, CCS — 19:27.27
39 — Gershom Smith, CCS — 19:54.13
66 — Caleb Maynard, CCS — 20:56.20
79 — Andrew Smith, CCS — 21:40.16
105 — Caleb Haynes, CCS — 23:09.64
121 — Nathan Hurt, CCS — 24:10.26
131 — Ethan Kennedy, CCS — 24:48.61
149 — Luke Haynes, CCS — 27:27.73
151 — Andrew Walsh, CCS — 27:44.75
157 — Seth Clover, CCS — 29:49.55
158 — Gabriel Brown, CCS — 29:55.53
