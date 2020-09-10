High school notepad: Norman High boys cross country seeks redemption after 2018 finish

NHS' Griffin Storm runs down the final stretch during the 2018 OKRunner Classic at Irving Middle School. Storm had a top-50 time at the 2018 Class 6A state meet. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Griffin Storm fueled a top-10 finish for the Norman High boys at the Carl Albert TITAN Cross Country Invitational last Friday.

Storm finished 16th overall in the Class 5A-6A division with a time of 17:12.64. The Tigers placed seventh as a team and had the fifth-best score among Class 6A schools.

"We continue to take some positives from each race for the boys,” NHS coach Scott Monnard said. “We have a really good team, but in order to run with the better teams in Class 6A, each of our runners have to collectively run well. We have yet to do that. That will ultimately decide if we are a top-five team or top-10 team at state."

Monnard credited Griffin and fellow senior Ayden Wilson, who finished with a time of 17:53.14, for leading the Tigers last weekend.

“It wasn't their best performance,” he said, “but they really gutted it out [Friday], and for that, we are proud of them."

Monnard also praised sophomore Phin Bonner, who finished with a team second-best time of 17:50.25. He also acknowledged sophomore Cole Eberle, who earned a varsity spot for NHS’ home meet on Sept 19, the OK Runner Classic, for his top-25 performance in the junior varsity race.

• Norman North fastpitch hosts Moore: The Timberwolves (7-6, 3-6 District 6A-I) are at home against Moore at 6:30 p.m. today.

North is a game back in the district standings from fourth-place Moore after falling to Mustang 14-4 on Tuesday.

North's Kaitlyn Webb was a bright spot for the T-Wolves, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Sidney Redmon also had a solid outing, going 2 of 3 at the plate for a triple and a run.

• Noble volleyball wins third of last four matches: The Bears started their 2020 season with back-to-back losses. Since, coach Chrissy Marsee's team has picked up a few impressive wins.

Noble topped Class 4A No. 15 Tecumseh in four sets (13-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22) on Tuesday. It was its second victory over a ranked team in a week; the Bears topped Class 5A No. 14 Duncan in five sets (25-21, 15-25, 16-2,5 25-22, 15-13) on Sept. 1.

Next, Noble hosts Class 3A No. 10 Southwest Covenant at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

• CCS volleyball’s 9-match winning streak snapped: The Royals, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A entering the week, lost a match for the first time since Aug. 20 on Tuesday.

Class 4A powerhouse Christian Heritage beat Community Christian in five sets (25-16, 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 12-15).

CCS' winning streak featured wins over five ranked opponents, including a victory over Class 5A No. 3 El Reno for CCS' home tournament championship.

Next, CCS is at Harding Charter Prep at 6 p.m. today.

 

Carl Albert TITAN Cross Country Invitational

Carl Albert High School

Friday

5A-6A Girls Varsity 5K Run

Team results

Place — Team — Score

1 — Edmond Santa Fe — 88

2 — Bishop Kelley — 109

3 — Yukon  — 149

4 — Deer Creek — 182

5 — Edmond North  — 182

6 — Owasso  — 183

7 — Noble  — 194

8 — Piedmont  — 202

9 — Norman North  — 210

10 — Edmond Memorial  — 214

11 — Choctaw  — 216

12 — Putnam City West — 293

13 — Carl Albert  — 295

14 — Bishop Mcguinness — 307

15 — Stillwater  — 325

16 — Westmoore  — 466

17 — Elgin  — 494

18 — Norman  — 517

19 — Durant  — 619

20 — Claremore  — 629

21 — Santa Fe South  — 667

22 — Putnam City  — 668

23 — Southmoore  — 673

24 — Enid  — 685

25 — Midwest City  — 715

26 — Capitol Hill  — 760

27 — Duncan  — 766

28 — Classen Sas  — 774

Individual results

Place — Athlete — Time

1 — Audrey Hill, Edmond Santa Fe — 19:48.42

2 — Kennedie Rhein, Owasso  — 20:04.14

3 — Tabitha Fox, Deer Creek — 20:15.63

4 — Avery Stanley, Yukon  — 20:24.04

5 — Liz Campbell, Bishop Kelley  — 20:25.95

6 — Kiley Keene, Edmond Santa Fe — 20:34.88

7 — Sandra Humes, Owasso  — 20:42.50

8 — Jade Robinson, Norman North — 20:43.79

9 — Katelyn Barry, Bishop Kelley  — 20:44.12

10 — Carly Williams, Noble  — 20:49.42

Other local results

12 — Kinley Kite, Norman North — 20:51.51

29 — Autumn Hickok, Noble  — 21:27.10

31 — Leah Hickok, Noble  — 21:28.84

39 — Olivia Vanhootegem, Norman North — 21:42.91

56 — Devin Jansing, Norman North — 22:18.64

59 — Erika Pena, Noble  — 22:24.42

71 — Madison Whitman, Noble  — 22:46.94

76 — Jade Wright, Noble  — 22:56.75

79 — Ciera Wright, Noble  — 23:04.09

89 — Chloe Soto, Norman High  — 23:31.58

94 — Patricia Kastens, Norman High  — 23:40.29

100 — Stevi Johnson, Norman North — 23:49.91

102 — Alex Mcginnis, Norman High  — 23:52.21

108 — Carlee Moore, Norman North — 24:03.74

115 — Emily Finocchiaro, Norman High  — 24:21.44

123 — Savanna Starr, Norman North — 24:42.88

128 — Melat Lemma, Norman High  — 25:07.70

145 — Maggie Bennett, Norman High  — 26:29.74

5A-6A Boys Varsity 5K Run

Team results

Place — Team — Score

1 — Deer Creek — 42

2 — Piedmont  — 93

3 — Edmond North  — 135

4 — Edmond Memorial  — 154

5 — Westmoore  — 155

6 — Bishop Kelley  — 194

7 — Norman High — 211

8 — Owasso  — 258

9 — Edmond Santa Fe  — 293

10 — Choctaw  — 293

11 — Santa Fe South  — 295

12 — Yukon  — 382

13 — Mt St Mary  — 391

14 — Stillwater  — 471

15 — Southmoore  — 477

16 — Elgin  — 507

17 — Durant  — 511

18 — Duncan  — 517

19 — Enid  — 521

20 — Ponca City  — 532

21 — Classen SAS — 560

22 — Bishop Mcguinness — 581

23 — Noble  — 589

24 — Norman North  — 621

25 — Carl Albert — 668

26 — Claremore  — 703

27 — Lawton Macarthur  — 729

28 — Del City  — 742

29 — Putnam City West — 769

30 — US Grant  — 864

31 — NW Classen — 901

32 — Capitol Hill  — 1002

Individual results

Place — Athlete — Time

1 — AJ Antonelli, Deer Creek — 15:57.56

2 — David Boulanger, Westmoore — 16:10.27

3 — Gilbert Velez, Deer Creek — 16:15.96

4 — Ruben Daniels, Enid — 16:22.09

5 — Halen Biggs, Westmoore — 16:27.76

6 — Gage Mcelhaney, Elgin — 16:29.12

7 — Beckam Hartis, Piedmont — 16:36.37

8 — Hayden Wolfe, Deer Creek — 16:43.93

9 — Luke Weathers, Deer Creek — 16:44.98

10 — Jack Carter, Edmond Memorial — 16:51.75

Other local results

16 — Griffin Storm, Norman High — 17:12.64

42 — Phin Bonner, Norman High — 17:50.25

45 — Ayden Wilson, Norman High — 17:53.14

49 — Espen Ekadis, Norman High — 17:59.08

59 — Spencer Greene, Norman High — 18:07.22

72 — Josh Bennett, Norman North — 18:29.84

75 — Brayllen Freeman, Noble — 18:33.41

81 — Michael Parker, Norman High — 18:44.08

85 — Austin Buff, Noble — 18:54.41

95 — Reece Gibbins, Norman High — 19:04.64

130 — Jack Lindley, Norman North — 19:43.93

138 — Elliot Freeman, Noble — 19:59.30

142 — Will Nichols, Norman North — 20:10.10

144 — Kamden Myers, Noble — 20:12.83

145 — Sam Sieck, Norman North — 20:16.85

148 — Justin Wendland, Norman North — 20:20.07

150 — Jaxon Owens, Norman North — 20:23.40

162 — Zach Coats, Noble — 20:45.44

168 — Kaleb Favaloro, Norman North — 20:56.25

196 — Braden Skinner, Noble — 22:50.20

217 — Nathan Maldonado, Noble — 25:19.61

2A-3A Girls Varsity 3200M Run

Team results

Place — Team — Score

1 — Plainview  — 37

2 — Cascia Hall — 77

3 — Community Christian — 84

4 — Oklahoma Christian — 102

5 — Harrah — 140

6 — Newcastle  — 160

7 — Heritage Hall — 183

8 — Seminole — 194

9 — Perkins-Tryon — 206

10 — Bethel — 258

11 — Oklahoma Bible — 288

12 — Douglass — 353

Individual results

Place — Athlete — Time

1 — Hallie Ann Sheffield, Tuttle  — 12:14.60

2 — Haley Smith, CCS — 12:37.29

3 — Scarlett Williams, Plainview  — 12:51.87

4 — Abby Nesselrode, OCA — 12:58.16

5 — Helen Park, Heritage Hall  — 12:59.54

6 — Katie Wiggs, Plainview  — 13:05.37

7 — Avery Gonzales, Cascia Hall  — 13:05.58

8 — Madi Turner, Plainview  — 13:11.78

9 — Hadyn Hobbs, Plainview  — 13:13.12

10 — Bethany Jeffries, CCS — 13:21.23

Other local results

14 — Kendal Gilleland, CCS — 13:32.61

24 — Gracie Sanders, CCS — 14:11.30

49 — Claire Craig, CCS — 15:43.18

66 — Reese Clements, CCS — 16:39.41

2A-3A Boys Varsity 5K Run

Team results

Place — Team — Score

1 — Community Christian — 53

2 — Cache  — 65

3 — Oklahoma Christian — 73

4 — Bethany  — 138

5 — Seminole  — 178

6 — Plainview  — 206

7 — Bethel  — 206

8 — Newcastle  — 221

9 — Harding Charter — 245

10 — Oklahoma Bible  — 250

11 — Cascia Hall  — 293

12 — Harrah  — 317

13 — Heritage Hall  — 332

14 — Luther  — 340

15 — Christian Heritage — 397

16 — Millwood  — 435

Individual results

Place — Athlete — Time

1 — Mike Lawrence, OCA — 16:44.51

2 — Damien Williams, Cache — 17:00.77

3 — Maverick Stephenson, CCS — 17:06.89

4 — Ryan Mclaughlin, Harding Charter — 17:37.22

5 — Kenneth Weber, CCS — 17:37.46

6 — Matthew Brue, Cache — 17:44.13

7 — Connor Childs, Seminole — 17:58.31

8 — Carter Craig, CCS — 18:01.83

9 — Jackson Fowler, Heritage Hall — 18:03.13

10 — Corbin Galt, Perkins-Tryon — 18:18.93

11 — Jasper Cain, CCS — 18:24.01

Other local results

28 — William Hart, CCS — 19:23.72

29 — Jacob Humphrey, CCS — 19:27.27

39 — Gershom Smith, CCS — 19:54.13

66 — Caleb Maynard, CCS — 20:56.20

79 — Andrew Smith, CCS — 21:40.16

105 — Caleb Haynes, CCS — 23:09.64

121 — Nathan Hurt, CCS — 24:10.26

131 — Ethan Kennedy, CCS — 24:48.61

149 — Luke Haynes, CCS — 27:27.73

151 — Andrew Walsh, CCS — 27:44.75

157 — Seth Clover, CCS — 29:49.55

158 — Gabriel Brown, CCS — 29:55.53

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you