A Wednesday loss to Yukon forced Norman North to win out to make Class 6A's fastpitch state tournament.
The T-Wolves kept their season alive with an 8-1 victory over Putnam City North and faced Yukon in a rematch at noon on Thursday.
Yukon dealt North a 2-0 loss to end its season; though it came down to the final frame for the T-Wolves.
North pitcher Grace Teuscher held Yukon scoreless for the first six frames. She struck out six batters and allowed five hits over 118 pitches.
Yukon's offense finally broke through, however, in the top of the seventh with a two-run single that scored its runners on second and third.
Facing a 2-0 deficit, North's Tayslee Williams hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh. Teuscher then grounded out but allowed Williams to advance to second.
After another out on North's ensuing at-bat, Tylie Ligons singled on a line drive, which moved Williams to third. Yukon earned the final out with the T-Wolves' next better, ending North’s regionals run.
The T-Wolves (20-12) had seven hits to Yukon's five but had the matchup’s only error.
Kaitlyn Webb enjoyed a productive afternoon, going 1 of 2 at the plate, drawing a walk in the first and hitting a leadoff double in the fourth.
North’s season closes a game shy of its regionals’ final round. The T-Wolves would have needed to beat Mustang twice Thursday afternoon to advance to state.
• NHS falls to Putnam City: A day after Norman High fastpitch beat Putnam City in its regional opener, the Tigers fell to the Pirates in a Class 6A regional elimination game on Thursday.
Putnam City topped NHS 9-3 behind a late scoring surge.
The Tigers (16-18) trailed 3-0 early, allowing a bases-load walk and a two-run double during the bottom of the second.
NHS finally got on the board in the top of the fourth. Isa Ray plated Kaylee Lyon on an RBI single to right field. One inning later, Lyon hit a two-run homer to left field that scored Haley Doss, who was 2 of 4 at the plate against Putnam City.
The contest quickly got away from NHS in the bottom of the sixth. The Tigers allowed six runs from Putnam City.
Both NHS and Putnam City had eight hits, while NHS had the game's lone two errors.
Liala King and Ray shared the circle, combining for three strikeouts over six innings worked.
The Tigers’ season ends short of the regional finals, where they would have needed two wins over Deer Creek to clinch a state tournament berth.
• North football at Moore: Coming off its near-upset of top-ranked Owasso last week, Norman North looks to get above .500 with a win over Moore today.
The T-Wolves (2-2, 1-1 District 6A-I-2) lost 33-22 to the Rams last week. While North coach Justin Jones doesn't buy into moral victories, he said his group fought hard and didn't panic amid adversity.
North will try to turn its luck around against the Lions, who are 1-4 (0-2 in district) a year after making the Class 6A-I state semifinals.
North and Moore will kick off at 7 p.m. today. The game can be heard locally on KREF-AM 1400 and FM 99.3. An online video stream will not be available.
• Extra points: Community Christian football hosts Washington at 7 p.m. today at Royal Field. Both teams are undefeated entering the contest. … Noble (1-4, 0-2 District 5A-1) resumes action at Altus at 7 p.m. today. Altus (0-3) hasn't played since Sept. 10 after its last two games were canceled. … Little Axe (0-4, 0-2 District 3A-2) heads to Kingston (5-0, 2-0) today.
