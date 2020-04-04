High school soccer: North senior Annabella Potts' soccer career ends but not without one last thrilling win

Editor's note: The Transcript will be printing personal essays written by high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to cancelations this year. They are edited for clarity and length. To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email sports@normantranscript.com or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.
After dedicating 14 years of my life to soccer, my senior season was supposed to be the most memorable. There was nothing that would come after this, and my teammates and I had counted on this year to be the true celebration of our past efforts.
Making the varsity team as a freshman, my expectations were exceedingly high as I watched the senior girls relish in their last season, showered with appreciation and the privilege to play in some of the most riveting games.
I was so thrilled as each season came and went, because I was given the opportunity to develop lifelong friendships, grow as a player, and as a person. Nothing meant more to me than the bonds I made during our practices, tournaments, team dinners, and games.
Each individual on our team throughout the past four years contributed their own wonderful qualities that not only strengthened our friendship, but our playing level on the field as well.
My junior year, our team made it to the playoffs. After a grueling match against Westmoore that went into double overtime and penalty kicks, we won, and as we rejoiced, I could not help but think of the next step — the semifinals.
Our team grew closer than ever during this time period, because we shared all of the nerves and anticipation simultaneously. When the day had come, we laughed and prayed together while warming up. We knew this game could be the end of our season, and everyone was determined to make sure it did not slip through our fingers.
Within the first five minutes of the game, however, my worst nightmare had happened. I tore my ACL, and I was finished. For good.
While everything was incredibly chaotic, we went on to defeat Broken Arrow and reach the Class 6A state finals against Mustang.
Although I was on crutches, I wore my full uniform to the game, even bringing my cleats and shinguards, just in case I needed to hobble around on the field as a very last resort.
It was a hard transformation, going from playing every game to sitting on the sidelines, knowing that there was nothing I could do to control the situation. But I wouldn’t change it for the world, because at the end of that game, after we won the state champioship, I was carried to the dogpile on the back of one of my teammates.
Nothing had ever compared to that glorious moment, where every player was shedding happy tears, screaming with joy.
The road to recovery was never easy, as one could expect, but all that kept me focused was that I had one more season. Although things ended painfully, I would make it back to play again. I would have my senior year of high school soccer.
I spent nine months working to get back on the field, and my teammates, who are now my best friends, encouraged me every single step of the way. This year, I had never felt luckier to practice soccer.
Every moment I spent playing was a privilege, as I had reminded myself that every minute spent at physical therapy was for this final year. We started off the season with a 7-0 win against Carl Albert in a scrimmage. I was lucky enough to have been chosen as a captain along with two other seniors, and we were determined to make the most of every fleeting second that we had left.
Our team went on to win the next two games, and on the bus ride to Union, we were informed that there was a possibility we would be facing because of potential cancelation of the season.
For the younger girls, it was disappointing, but for the seniors, it was as if a weight was brought down upon us. Most of the seniors, along with myself, were not going to play soccer in college. The only sport that many of us had ever known was going to be over, and far earlier than we had expected.
That game felt like a state championship. We were down 2-0 at half time, then managed to tie it up. Our next goal was called back, and Union finished one in, leaving us down 3-2. In the last 30 seconds of the game, one of my best friends scored a goal, stopping the clock at just 3 seconds left to spare.
We went immediately into penalty kicks and were rewarded with victory.
Not much felt real in that moment. While everyone was overwhelmed with excitement, the seniors celebrated all while having a dark cloud hanging over our heads. We knew something was coming that was bigger than anything we could control. We just did not know it would rob us of our last, well-deserved season.
Right now, it doesn’t feel real that I, along with many of my senior teammates, will never have the chance to play another game of soccer. The captains weren’t able to talk on the highly anticipated radio show before our Crosstown Class against Norman High.
We would never get the opportunity to go on our Gulf Shores tournament — one of the best parts of the entire season, where your teammates felt like sisters.
We did not have a senior night. There was no celebration for the past fourteen years we had dedicated to practicing and playing. That nail-biting game was the last time my teammates and I would lace up our cleats, slip in our shin guards, perform our pregame traditions and handshakes, and step out onto a field for 80 minutes.
It was the most unexpected ‘last’ that had ever happened to us, and we were robbed of every anticipated game that the future held. Despite all of this, I would say that we are still some of the luckiest girls to ever be.
My teammates and I may have lost the rest of our final moments of soccer, but we will never lose sight of the triumphs on the field, and the love we have for each other off of it.
