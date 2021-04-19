Making up games that were originally scheduled to take place at Taft Stadium on Friday, it wound up being Norman High playing host to Northwest Classen Monday night at Gordon Drummond Field.
In no surprise whatsoever, the NHS girls claimed a 10-0 victory, a contest that gave way to a classic, though the Tigers couldn’t quite claim it, falling 2-1 to the Northwest Classen boys via a penalty-kick shootout.
With 21:28 remaining, NHS’ Alvaro Gonzalez drew a foul call in the penalty box, leading to a tying goal from Chuy Velasco. And with 25 seconds remaining, when the Knights got their own call in the penalty box, Tiger goalkeeper Reece Gibbins read Christian Maldonado’s attempt correctly and heroically kept the game tied, keeping the ball out of the net's lower left corner.
Yet, in the shootout that followed two scoreless overtime periods, it was Northwest goalkeeper Demsy Cifuentes who got the best of it, deflecting the attempt of NHS’ sixth shooter, Angel Velasco, into the crossbar for the save.
The next shooter, Northwest’s Ruben DeLeon, converted, handing the Knight’s the victory.
The NHS girls improved to 5-7 overall and 3-2 in District 6A-1, good for fourth in the loop, a position that would put them in the playoffs if they can keep it.
Their competition for the final playoff spot is Edmond Santa Fe, who they’ll meet the final night of the regular season at home.
The NHS boys fell to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the district, placing them in a four-way tie for second place, alongside Putnam City, Norman North and Northwest Classen.
Tonight, Deer Creek visits Norman High. The Deer Creek boys have yet to lose in District 6A-1 competition. The Deer Creek girls have only fallen to Norman North.
Were either Tiger team to defeat its Antler counterpart, it would help its playoff hopes immensely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.