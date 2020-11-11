High school softball: Norman High's Kaylee Lyon signs with Texas Tech

Kaylee Lyon signed with the Texas Tech softball program on Wednesday, joining coach Sami Ward's first signing class.
Lyon is coming off of a stellar season with the Tigers, earning an Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state selection along the way.
“Kaylee Lyon is one of the hardest working girls that I've ever seen in fastpitch,” NHS fastpitch coach Zack Swart said. “She is just a natural leader that the team needs. She doesn't have to say a lot, she leads by example. And I mean her stats show it.”
Lyon, who ranked No. 60 on FloSoftball's Hot 100 list for the Class of 2021, posted a .467 batting average and .537 on-base percentage over her senior season. She also had 42 runs, 31 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 13 doubles, four triples and three homers.
“Just a great, great player,” Swart said. “I think she's gonna do well. I think she's gonna go down there and surprise some people and have a good career.”