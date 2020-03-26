High school sports: OSSAA cancels spring athletic events, curtailing first-year coaches' debut seasons

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association dashed any hope springs sports would continue.
The group’s board unanimously voted to cancel its state basketball tournaments, originally scheduled to play March 12-14, and all remaining sports for the spring semester on Thursday.
It’s a disappointing outcome for Class 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A’s state basketball tournament qualifiers and spring athletic programs in the early stages of their seasons.
It’s an outcome neither Cody Merrell or Josh Gorzney could’ve imagined last year when accepting first-year head coaching jobs in the Norman Public Schools district.
Merrell was hired to lead Norman High’s baseball program, while Gorzney accepted Norman North’s boys golf head coaching position.
Merrell and Gorzney made their head coaching debuts in the district before concerns over the coronavirus disease sparked all extracurricular activities to be suspended.
The premature end to NHS’ baseball season was made all the more frustrating to Merrell considering the foundation NHS laid for itself beginning in the fall.
“We practiced for seven months and got to play five games, so it was tough,” Merrell said. “I hate it for the senior guys, but all of them too. All those kids worked hard all year, and we got to play for two weeks.”
The Tigers rolled through through their first three games — including a pair of district wins over Southmoore — before traveling to Dallas for a tournament the week before spring break.
NHS made it to Dallas on March 11 and played twice the following day before the Dallas Independent School District canceled its remaining three contests.
A disappointed Tigers club returned to Norman and awaited their home opener against Tecumseh on March 20. The State Board of Education temporarily closed all public schools, however, four days before the contest.
The shutdown, set to be lifted at the earliest on April 6, eventually turned permanent. And it left Merrell upset for the program he inherited won’t get the chance to take a positive step forward with a loaded senior class.
“We looked like a team that if we could figure out each other, those guys would have success because we had a lot of experience returning,” Merrell said. “They took some lumps as sophomores, they played a lot better as juniors and it was their turn to prove themselves.”
Gorzney has similar thoughts.
The T-Wolves boys golf program played one tournament, the Twisted 54 in Longview, Texas, during the first week of March. North finished third behind Texarkana Texas High and Edmond North and ahead of last year’s Class 6A state champion Owasso.
T-Wolf senior Charlie Jackson, who’s signed to play golf at Abilene Christian, placed second, while Jake Hopper finished sixth in the individual standings.
“I think it gave our boys a lot of confidence,” Gorzney said. “We talked a lot about just being prepared, and we put in the work. To see it come to fruition, it was just a proud moment and was hoping that would carry us into the rest of the season.”
NHS’ baseball program hoped to do the same with its promising start. But both coaches, and the rest of the district’s teams, will now have to wait until 2021 to fulfill their lofty goals.
Gorzney hopes his golfers at least take something from it, as unprecedented as it may be.
“It's a great life lesson,” Gorzney said. “I told the guys you gotta stay positive, keep your head up, control what you can and not let it get you down just like facing any adversity and anything we deal with in life.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
