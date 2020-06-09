High school sports: OSSAA outlines revenue losses stemming from coronavirus shutdowns

The high school governing body Norman High and Norman North belong to has taken a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During a board meeting Tuesday, OSSAA executive director David Jackson reported $620,000 in lost revenue due cancelation of the basketball state championships and spring activities. The OSSAA lost $175,000 in the month of May alone.
Assistance from the Paycheck Protection Plan provided “some help,” Jackson said. The organization placed it in a money market initially, but had to cash it in to stay viable through the month of June.
The board voted not to raise staff salaries this summer as a result, but could still revisit the topic later this year.
The financial outlook will look more grim if activities are disrupted in the fall, but Jackson is optimistic those will occur.
“We’re planning fall activities as scheduled,” he said, noting the OSSAA is working on policy for scenarios in which the schedule is interrupted.
For now, schools are experiencing some semblance of normalcy with the return of voluntary workouts. They will have an extra week to prepare for the upcoming season, as the OSSAA voted unanimously to cancel the June 27-July 5 summer dead period this year.
The dead period was created in 2018 to give athletic staff and players time away from facilities and communication with coaches, but the shutdown this spring increased the need for more time this summer.
As expected, the OSSAA did not present new guidelines for its member schools. Last month, the board voted down a blanket plan for schools to begin voluntary workouts, allowing schools to proceed with individual plans.
Norman Public Schools began voluntary workouts for fall sports on Monday under its own guidelines.
