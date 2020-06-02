Jaylon White stood in the middle of a large crowd outside the Norman Police Department. His shirt was off and the microphone was now his.
“We shouldn’t have to go through this every day!” White said. “We’re tired! We’re angry! We’re angry!”
His was one young voice of about 200, most of them high school or college age, who peacefully protested against police brutality by marching a little less than miles from the Interstate 35 bridge in Norman, down Main Street, to the front steps of the police station.
When he becomes a senior at Norman North High School next season, White, a devastating slasher with a basketball in his hands, will probably be expected to lead his team in scoring.
Tuesday, he just led.
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests across the nation. In Norman, a peaceful demonstration took place Monday with members from an older generation.
About 24 hours later, White was among a much younger group who also had something to say.
He has been here before, he said with some frustration in his voice, and yet, still hasn’t finished high school
Before his family moved here in 2015, he was about 12 when they protested as a group in the streets of Atlanta following the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. His sister Kiki, who is being deployed overseas, played a big role gathering the family together, he said.
White was young, but he remembers a chaotic scene from the protest.
“My sister was very involved,” he said, “Everybody in the state of Georgia, the city of Atlanta, we showed up for Trayvon Martin. So now I’m here.”
He marched this time on his own accord, with a clear purpose.
“The killing of unarmed black men. Every day they get killed in the street and nobody does nothing about it,” White said. “They’re gonna charge one cop, they need to charge the three that stood there and watched (in Minneapolis). This has been happening for many, many years.”
A few college kids were present at the protest, but many there up haven’t graduated high school. The event was organized by 16-year-old Lirey Munoz.
White’s basketball teammate at North, Aiden Walker, was there. So was Norman High girls basketball star Myka Perry.
These aren’t comfortable topics for them to talk about, Walker said. There’s a group on Snapchat with many boys from North’s junior class who have discussed race and death the past five days.
“We were arguing about it. There’s some people who say ‘All Lives Matter.’ They’re on the red side, we’re on the blue side,” Walker said. “The conversations get heated, but it’s all love at the end of the day.”
Smith recognizes the importance of those talks. They aren’t easy, especially since Floyd’s death has admittedly made him angry at times.
Talking about it helps.
“I’ve had many conversations about how angry it’s made me,” Walker said. “But all we can do is stand up for what’s right.”
Norman Police blocked off crosswalks when the group passed over streets in mass, and encouraged protesters to not walk into the street. When it became clear the group could not contain itself on the sidewalk, police closed Main Street in front of Norman High so demonstrators could fill the road and make their way to the station.
When the group arrived, they placed their hands behind their backs and lay face down on the concrete. A few emerged with sand on their cheeks.
This was all new to Walker.
“This is my first time,” he said. “It’s a big deal to me because what’s going on in America is not OK right now, and we need to speak up about it. I wanted to be a part of that.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
