High school swimming: Aiden Hayes leads Norman North to regional championship

EDMOND — The Norman North boys cruised to Class 6A’s west regional championship on Saturday.
North senior Aiden Hayes, who signed with North Carolina State this past Wednesday, placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, while sophomore Keaton Anderson took fourth in both the 200 medley and 500 freestyle, senior Caleb Bowden finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and senior Blake Stevenson placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
The Timberwolves also won the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, while taking third in the 200 freestyle (Stevenson, Felix Yang, Reed Clymer and Anderson).
Hayes, Anderson, junior Lucas Nguyen and Bowden beat Edmond North by nearly five seconds for the 400-yard freestyle relay title. Hayes, Bowden, Stevenson and Yang then narrowly edged Edmond Memorial by .2 seconds in the 200 medley relay.
T-Wolf senior Bria Boreham won the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 medley and junior Hannah Agee placed second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle to help the North girls place sixth in the girls team rankings.
North’s Jadie Brister earned a top-five finish in the girls 200 medley and 100 backstroke as well, finishing third and fourth, respectively.
The North girls finished fourth in the 200 medley relay with Brister, Boreham, Heather Liu and Sydney Austin.
Extra points
Norman High junior Tipton Gentry placed fifth in the boys 200 medley. ... The NHS boys finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay with Xander Emanuel, Ware Stuckley, Nico Estes and Gentry. ... The NHS boys were seventh in the team rankings, while the girls were 13th.