High school swimming: Norman North boys cruise into state meet with dominant regional finish

EDMOND — In the night's final race, Norman North senior Daniel Wilson emerged from the water well ahead of everyone else.
Anchoring Jonathan Tang, Aiden Hayes and Jerry Xing on Norman North’s gold medal 400 relay team, he wrapped up the team’s fifth consecutive 6A boys west regional championship in dominant fashion at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.
North will have a big challenge against a powerful and deep Jenks team in two weeks when the Trojans host the state meet.
But taking Saturday’s final regional race with a 3:14.65 time — 15 seconds faster than second-place Edmond Santa Fe — indicated North won’t go quietly.
“That race at the end of a meet like this, especially regionals, when no one’s extremely rested yet, that race is extremely tough and extremely tiring,” junior Aiden Hayes said. “So to be able to finish strong with everyone having good times, it’s really impressive and it’s really fun.”
North scored 400 points, leaving second-place Edmond North well behind with 298.
Hayes, a North Carolina State commit, won titles in the 50 free style, with a 20.13, and 100 butterfly with 47.38.
Tang won the 100 backstroke (52.46) and set a personal record in the 200 intermediate (1:52.97). Wilson, a Missouri signee, won the 100 freestyle (44.20) and 200 freestyle (1.38.73).
North overcame a disqualification due to a false start in the 200 medley relay, which will hurt next week’s score at state. The rest of the day became a test in resiliency.
“We’ve experienced things like this in the past and we’re getting a lot better at moving on business-like,” Tang said. “You can’t let it affect the other races because it’s a chain affect. It’ll affect everyone. You can’t let that bother your mind. You’ve got to move on. We did a great job moving on.”
North’s star swimmers hope to bring out their best the next two weeks. For them, this week was an endurance test.
Rest and tapering will occur over the next two weeks.
“This week was pretty tough, some of the workouts a day before the meet,” Wilson said. “It was an experiment of, let’s see where we are after hard training. We did extremely well.”
• Royal Trumble: Norman High senior Harrison Trumble knew from his preliminary times that he was the 100 breaststroke favorite. But it was still a new position for him.
He’d never won a regional title.
“I was pretty confident. When they came out with the psych sheet I was still the top seed by three seconds. I was confident coming in, but I still had the nerves,” Trumble said. “I could’ve done bad, but I didn’t. I did pretty well.”
Trumble maintained that distance, winning the event with a 1:05.28 that beat North’s Blake Stevenson by three seconds. He also qualified for the state meet’s 100 butterfly.
The NHS boys finished third in the team standings with 191 points. Trumble swam on the Tigers’ 200 and 400 free relay teams, which placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
“He had a great day,” Norman Public Schools swimming coach Kent Nicholson said. “Won the breaststroke, we expected that. He was real strong in that race. The 100 fly, we were working on trying to make sure he made state and he crushed it and got himself in. The 200 and 400 relays scored well, and I think that’s why we ended up third because of those relays.”
• Agee, Hollen go 1-2: Hannah Agee said she was nervous about her competition going into the 200 freestyle race.
Her competition was her Norman North teammate.
Agee won the 200 freestyle with a 2:01.62, ahead of North’s Victoria Hollen who posted a 2:02.64.
“This is a year that [competition] is really good,” Agee said. “We have a lot of good girls and we want to win.”
Racing her teammate had the opposite effect on Hollen. She felt more comfortable.
“Racing her is very normal,” she said. “It’s something I do every day.”
Agee also won the 100 backstroke and led off North’s 200 medley relay team, which finished first with a 1:54.20.
Briah Boreham went first and third, respectively, in the 200 intermediate. Boreham added another title in the 100 breaststroke.
North took second place in the 6A girls regional with 323 points, behind champion Edmond North (398).
“That’s a higher place than I expected,” Nicholson said. “Across the board their depth, they did a good job. Sam [Okroi] and a number of other girls, scoring points we didn’t expect.”
----
Regional Swim Meet
Norman Area results
Class 6A
Saturday
Edmond Schools Aquatic Center
Team results
Girls
1, Edmond North 398; 2, Norman North 323; 3, Edmond Memorial 295; 4, Deer Creek, 265; 5, Mustang, 198; 6, Norman High 172; 7, Westmoore 106; 8, Edmond Santa Fe 92; 9, Yukon 71; 10, PC North 69; 11, Putnam City 34; 12, Lawton High 26; 13, Southmoore 21; 14, Moore
Boys
1. Norman North 400; 2. Edmond North 298; 3. Norman High 191; 4. Edmond Santa Fe 180; 5. Edmond Memorial 146; 6. Westmoore 127; 7. Deer Creek 124; 8. Yukon 114; 9. Mustang 106; 10. PC North 101; 11. Moore 99; 12. Putnam City 86; 13. Southmoore 60; 14. Lawton 13; 15. Midwest City 5
Girls 200 medley relay
1. Norman North (Hannah Agee, Bria Boreham, Samantha Okroi, Jadie Brister), 1:54.20
7. Norman High (Elise Siklosi, Alondra Rybicki, Elizabeth Daley, Mykenzie Miles), 2:10.05
10. Moore (Madison Bussell, Alaina Maturey, Kaylan Nelson, Alexis Lozano), 2:18.98
Boys 200 medley relay
5. Westmoore (Nick Shaffer, Adam Stone, Landon Adamo, Brent Teel), 1:52.68
6. Moore (Nathan Milhan, Alan Phan, Logan Hunter, Caleb Stewart), 1:54.26
8. Norman High (Gabe Jandebeur, Jared Williams, Ethan Lee, Liam Cobb), 2:09.24
Girls 200 free
1. Hannah Agee, North, 2:01.62
2. Victoria Hollen, North, 2:02.64
4. Elise Siklosi, North, 2:09.34
7. Ayn Linneman, NHS, 2:11.58
13. Corrie Williams, North, 2:21.25
14. Kim Ermeling, North, 2:24.67
Boys 200 free
1. Daniel Wilson, North, 1:38.73
3. Matt Hall, Southmoore, 1:47.35
4. Landon Adamo, Westmoore, 1:52.63
7. Reed Clymer, North, 1:58.86
10. Felix Yang, North, 2:03.41
14. Charlie Brockus, NHS, 2:15.23
15. Lake Campbell, NHS, 2:16.30
16. William Balio, North, 2:17.63
Girls 200 IM
1. Bria Boreham, North, 2:15.76
3. Jadie Brister, North, 2:17.00
11. Heather Liu, North, 2:34.33
Boys 200 IM
1. Jonathan Tang, North, 1:52.97
3. Keaton Anderson, North, 2:13.64
5. Tipton Gentry, NHS, 2:16.73
7. Blake Stevenson, North, 2:22.39
9. Nico Estes, NHS, 2:27.14
11. David Curtis, North, 2:28.39
13. Nathan Milhan, Moore, 2:43.53
14. Solon Troung, NHS, 2:55.67
Girls 50 free
11. Maria Medoza, NHS, 27.81
13. Reagan Harris, North, 28.40
14. Sydney Austin, North, 28.62
Boys 50 free
1. Aiden Hayes, North, 20.13
6. Caleb Bowden, North, 23.39
7. Logan Hunter, Moore, 23.57
9. Xander Emanuel, NHS, 23.80
12. Ryan Swann, NHS, 25.21
15. Walker, Mauldin, North, 25.99
16. Ryan Palk, North, 26.01
Girls 100 fly
5. Elizabeth Daley, NHS, 1:04.89
6. Whitney Pino, Westmoore, 1:08.23
9. Samantha Okroi, North, 1:07.60
11. Kaylan Nelson, Moore, 1:10.58
12. Meg Kemmet, North, 1:12.10
Boys 100 fly
1. Aiden Hayes, North, 47.38
5. Caleb Bowden, North, 54.29
7. Jerry Xing, North, 56.92
9. Lucas Nguyen, North, 57.51
10. Harrison Trumble, NHS, 57.79
Girls 100 free
4. Jadie Brister, North, 56.97
16. Corrie Williams, 1:04.40
Boys 100 free
1. Daniel Wilson, North, 44.20
6. Hunter Logan, Moore, 50.88
7. Xander Emanuel, NHS, 53.62
11. David Curtis, North, 57.08
14. Jackson Williford, North, 57.83
15. Ryan Swann, NHS, 59.46
Boys 500 free
1. Matt Hall, Southmoore, 4:49.24
5. Landon Adamo, Westmoore, 5:15.93
7. Keaton Anderson, North, 5:19.95
8. Lucas Nguyen, North, 5:33.15
11. Charlie Brockus, NHS, 6:00.83,
15. William Balio, North, 6:30.90
16. Jesse Brister, North, 6:36.24
Girls 200 free relay
4. NHS (Maria Medoza, Ayn Linneman, Alondra Rybicki, Elizabeth Daley), 1:53.16
5. Westmoore (Elise Abraham, Cassidy Sharitz, Madison Howe, Whitney Pinto), 1:54.05
6. Norman North (Reagan Harris, Sydney Austin, Corrie Williams, Victoria Hollen), 1:54.17
Girls 100 back
1. Hannah Agee, North, 1:00.97
4. Elise Abraham, Westmoore, 1:09.34
6. Meg Kemmet, North, 1:10.08
8. Elise Siklosi, NHS, 1:11.55
10. Audrey Yip, North, 1:11.91
13. Skye Dye, North, 1:14.31
Boys 100 back
1. Jonathan Tang, North, 52.46
5. Rick Shaffer, Westmoore, 59.41
7. Jerry Xing, North, 1:00.25
12. Reed Clymer, North, 1:07.04
14. Nico Estes, NHS, 1:07.79
Girls 100 breast
1. Bria Boreham, North, 1:08.39
3. Elizabeth Daley, NHS, 1:12.23
9. Sydney Austin, North, 1:18.28
15. Alondra Rybicki, NHS, 1:27.40
Boys 100 breast
1. Harrison Trumble, NHS, 1:05.28
2. Blake Stevenson, North, 1:08.76
4. Felix Yang, North, 1:10.31
6. Tipton Gentry, NHS, 1:10.96
10. Ryan Palk, North, 1:11.32
11. Adam Stone, Westmoore, 1:13.97
13. Walker Mauldin, North, 1:15.93
14. Jackson Stone, NHS, 1:16.64
Girls 400 free relay
2. Norman North (Liberty Long, Erin Sylvester, Allison Lewis, Lily Rector), 3:46.76
5. Norman High (Ayn Linneman, Maria Medoza, Mykenzi Miles, Elise Siklosi), 4:09.86
7. Westmoore (Elise Abraham, Cassidy Sharitz, Madison Howe, Whitney Pino), 4:17.01
Boys 400 free relay
1. Norman North (Jonathan Tang, Aiden Hayes, Jerry Xing, Daniel Wilson), 3:14.65
5. Norman High (Xander Emanuel, Ryan Swann, Tipton Gentry, Harrison Trumble), 3:44.69
6. Westmoore (Brent Teel, Adam Stone, Nick Shaffer, Landon Adamo), 3:49.98
9. Moore (Alan Phan, Caleb Stewart, Nathan Milhan, Logan Hunter), 3:56.94
11. Southmoore (Blake Perkins, Jedrich Castillo, Easton Thompson, Matt Hall), 4:04.18
