High school track and field: Jade Robinson readies to close North career on high note

Following her freshman basketball season, Jade Robinson gave track and field a try for the spring.
She was drawn to the hardwood, just as her parents were. It took no time for Norman North coach Johnathon Koscinski to realize the promise the basketball player offered as a distance runner.
"The very first workout that we did, I knew how special she was going to be," Koscinski said. "It took me all of five minutes to go, 'Wow, this girl is an All-Stater.' You could just tell."
Between her confidence and natural talent, Robinson projected as one of the program's best before she ever competed.
Entering Saturday's Class 6A track and field state championship meet in Edmond, she's lived up to Koscinski's initial assessment just three years ago.
"I talked to her that day and I said, you have such potential," Koscinski recalls. "You could not only be our best runner this year, you could be maybe one of the best runners we've ever had at Norman North.
"And that's saying a lot," he continued, "because we've had state champions and All-Staters. We've had a lot of good girls go through this program. And in my eyes, she ranks up with the best that we've ever had."
A quick recap of Robinson's career.
She didn't run cross country as a freshman, but she qualified for the 2018 state track meet. She placed 13th in the girls 3200-meter run and was three seconds off from a top-10 finish.
As a sophomore, Robinson finished 34th overall as a first-time qualifier at the 2018 state cross country meet. The following spring, Robinson improved in the 3200 meter with a comfortable fifth-place performance and finished eighth in the 1600-meter run at state.
Robinson's opportunities as a junior were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She finished 35th overall at the 2019 state cross country meet but her track season was canceled well short of the postseason.
Robinson has done a fine job making up for the lost season with a sixth-place individual finish at state cross country, which helped North take second as a team behind Owasso last fall.
Last weekend in her final track season, she claimed a regional championship in the 3200-meter run, a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run and assisted Olivia Vanhootegem, Ella Camp and Kinley Kite take second in the 4x800 meter relay.
Robinson will attempt to go out on as strong of a note with her last meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Perhaps Robinson could do herself a favor or two not competing in the relay event. Koscinski admits he's tried to convince her to focus on the individual races as his top runners have in the past.
"There's been a lot of years where I have these star athletes, and sometimes they really just want to focus on themselves when track season comes around," he said, "because they want to go win their individual events."
Where Robinson has set herself apart is her selfless attitude. She approaches cross country and track as any other team sport, leading the T-Wolves the way a point guard would a basketball team.
Robinson, who's headed to Oklahoma Baptist University next year to extend her athletic career, has made it clear to her coach she wants to help North win in any way she can.
Koscinski has witnessed Robinson's team-first mentality rub off on his other distance runners, which might have been best displayed by North's state runner-up finish in cross country last fall.
Still, it starts with Robinson.
For all her athletic talents, Koscinski believes Robinson might replace him one day as a coach. She's proven that through her leadership and mentoring of North's younger runners.
This weekend, as was the case last weekend, will be about the group and how Robinson does in her final opportunity to compete for the T-Wolves ought to go a long way.
Whether or not she enjoys the attention or pressure as the team's best runner is a different story.
She's handled it well so far since arriving at North's track her freshman year and flashing the potential of the star she'd soon become for the program.
"I think she does embrace it, but you will never hear her say that," Koscinski said. "She is one of the most humble people I've ever been around. She's definitely not one of those people that will go flaunting at a track meet.
"I mean, people are scared of her, but not because of what she says, just because of what she does."
No matter results of this weekend, Robinson has left her mark on North and will undoubtedly be a tough act to follow.
Said Koscinski, "There's no replacing Jade."