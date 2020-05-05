High school volleyball: Audra Landers aims to impact Southmoore as more than just volleyball coach

Raised hands filled Southmoore’s locker room after players received a sobering question from their coaches.
“We were in the locker room one day and we asked the girls to raise their hands if they've ever had someone that made them feel like they weren't good enough or they weren't enough,” recalled Audra Landers, then an assistant coach with the program.
Nearly every SaberCat player identified with that feeling, which still sticks with Landers.
The Norman High graduate shad three more semesters at the University of Oklahoma following the team’s fall season but she rethought her future after that locker room meeting last fall.
“It just switched in me that if I had any chance to get to be a part of that change [for them],” Landers said. “I was going to do it.”
Landers’ chance has arrived.
Moore Public Schools tabbed her as the program’s next volleyball coach at its school board meeting last month. She replaces Hunter Bishop, who departed Southmoore to head University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s volleyball program in Chickasha.
Landers is still working toward a health and nutrition-based degree but has eased her classload to accommodate her schedule. And Bishop is still impacting Landers.
Coaching volleyball isn’t what Landers had in mind when she graduated from NHS in 2017. Landers began to fall in love with the idea during her sophomore year of college.
She coached volleyball at Irving Middle School, which led her to meet Bishop through the same athletics injury clinic.
Bishop took notice of Landers, the budding coaching star, and offered her a gig with H2 Oklahoma, a club volleyball program. He then brought Landers on to his Southmoore staff.
“I was just really impressed with her being so young but just how mature she was in talking to parents and communicating to coaches and players," Bishop said, "… I saw a lot of the fire and the passion for volleyball in her. And that's what kept me wanting to keep her around.”
Landers hopes to stick around and pass that love for volleyball to her pupils. More importantly, she aspires to positively impact young women, as well as the sport itself.
Among the volleyball conferences and speaking events Landers attends, she notices a lack of woman in leadership positions and female coaches at the sport’s highest levels.
Women make up 46.8 percent of all NCAA Division I women’s volleyball head coaches, according to a 2018 report from the University of Minnesota’s Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport. Women are represented even less among major conferences such as the ACC (41.6 percent), SEC (33.3 percent) and Big 12 (31.6 percent).
It’s an odd disparity, considering volleyball is the country’s most popular sport among female high school students, according to the Federation of State High School Associations’ High School Athletics Participation Survey released last year.
Landers hopes she can help encourage more young woman to aim to be in her position.
“I want to be a part of that movement and change here,” Landers said, “of just seeing more women stepping up in leadership positions, getting to coach and work with athletes.”
And her former mentor has all the confidence she can.
Bishop describes Landers as innovative and despite her youth, has quickly risen up the coaching ranks through the way she presents herself.
“I think that she definitely has the skillset to take them to the next level,” Bishop said, “and really encourage them, get them to believe in themselves and develop that championship mentality.”
