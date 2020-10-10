BLANCHARD – Community Christian made a 3-0 sweep of Oklahoma Christian School more dramatic than coach Melody Steelman liked, but the Royals did advance to the Class 3A volleyball championship match on Saturday morning.
The Royals prevailed 25-22, 26-24, 27-25 behind 20 kills from freshman Landry Braziel, but needed four set points to close out the second set and three more in the third set, while also overcoming a set point.
CCS will take a 28-8 record into the 3:30 p.m. title match against second-seeded Heritage Hall, which swept Oklahoma Bible in the other semifinal. The Royals are seeking the program’s third state title, after also winning in 2015 and 2016.
“In crunch time, we know how to show up,” Steelman said. “But we do like to make it close sometimes. It’s closer than I like sometimes, but we never quit.”
Braziel wasn’t the only star against the Royals. Junior Channing Apel had 11 kills and freshman Stella Gorton added eight kills and four aces. Sophomore Caroline Bell added four aces.
The Royals jumped to a 12-2 lead in the first set and held off an OCS rally to win 25-22, with sophomore Ashlyn Williams recording the set-clinching kill. CCS led 24-21 in the second set before the Saints scored three straight points to tie the match, but kills by Braziel and Apel gave the Royals the win.
CCS led 17-16 in the third set before scoring four straight points, the first on a kill by Williams, who then proceeded to serve two aces. But OCS, down 24-22, won three points in a row and held a set point before committing a net violation. Victoria Gray’s kill put CCS back ahead and another kill by Williams ended the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.