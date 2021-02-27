Eleven Transcript area wrestlers found their way to the state wrestling tournament, seven girls and four boys.
None managed individual state championships, though four came fairly close, each one of them on the girls’ side of the draw.
Norman High’s Addyson Lindsey placed third in the 185-pound bracket, Norman North’s Devin Jansing placed third at 100 pounds, Noble’s Kurrstin Howell placed third at 112 and Noble’s Alize Bird placed fourth at 215.
Lindsey very nearly didn’t find herself in a third-place match at all, just missing a place in the 185 final, falling 4-2 to Owasso’s Sidney Milligan.
Lindsey claimed third by pinning Wagoner’s Brynlee Goodvoice in 1:24; Jansing claimed third by outlasting Altus’ Beyonce Coronado 7-6; Howell Claimed third by decisioning Davis’ Daityn Webb 7-2.
Lindsey’s loss to Milligan was her only loss of the season against 11 victories. Lansing’s semifinal loss was only her second against 14 victories. Howell’s was only her third against 17 wins
Bird reached the final four at 215 by pinning Tulsa Rogers’ Tanika Anderson in 2:18 in the opening quarterfinal round. Though she was pinned in the semifinal by Moore’s Heidi Noisey, she came back with another pin of her own, over Warner’s Tori French, to reach the third-place bout.
Additionally, at 127, though Norman High’s Laurin Walls settled for sixth place, she stepped up to do it, winning her wrestle-in match by pinning Cleveland’s Zoe Zucca and, after falling in the quarterfinal round, coming back to top Broken Arrow’s Cayleigh Heitgrass 2-0.
Also in the girls draw, North’s Shelby Shoemate reached the state tourney at 136 pounds as a wrestle-in contender and Little Axe’s Elizabeth Mullendore reached the main draw at 147, though neither claimed a bout at State Fair Arena.
That was also the fate of the four area entrants in the boys draw: Norman High’s Cason Deyalsingh, who reached a wrestle-in match in the Class 6A 145-pound bracket; Norman North’s Matthew Revas, who reached a wrestle-in match in the Class 6A 126 bracket.
Also, Noble’s Trenton Hickok, who reached a wrestle-in match in the Class 5A heavyweight bracket and Little Axe’s Chadd Kriz, who reached the main draw in the Class 3A 220 bracket.
