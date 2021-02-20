High school wrestling: Cason Deyalsingh, Matthew Revas qualify for state

A unique setup for Oklahoma’s high school wrestling regionals featured the 106-pound through 145-pound weight classes starting and finishing on Saturday.
The remaining weight classes will wrestle on Monday with half of next weekend’s state tournament qualifiers are already set.
Here is a recap of the major winners from the area:
NORMAN HIGH
• Norman High junior Cason Deyalsingh earned back-to-back wins Saturday to advance to the 145-pound division semifinals at the Class 6A west regionals in Mustang.
Deyalsingh (20-5) fell short of the finals, losing by an 11-1 major decision to Edmond North’s Talon McCollom. He ensured his spot at the Class 6A state tournament, however, by pinning Northwest Classen’s Tracy Buckner in 57 seconds to advance to the third-place match. He fell to Choctaw’s Landon Eaton by a 12-5 decision to finish fourth in his division.
• NHS senior Tristan Zinn (14-13) placed sixth at 120 pounds, falling in the championship quarterfinals before topping Norman North’s Hunter Weinke and Southmoore’s Diallo Stone Scott to make his division’s consolation semifinals. Zinn failed to make the division’s third-place match and lost by a 13-5 major decision to Moore’s Garrett Weaver in the fifth-place match.
NORMAN NORTH
• Norman North freshman Matthew Revas earned a state-tournament bid behind a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds at the Class 6A west regionals Saturday.
Revas pinned his first two opponents but lost to eventual regional champion Matt Garcia of Edmond Memorial in the regional semifinals. Revas earned his third fall of the day in the consolation semifinals but fell to Edmond North’s Brayden Lucas in the third-place bout.
• North sophomore Kaden Hinson placed sixth at 132 pounds, going 3-3 on Saturday.
Hinson picked up two bonus-point victories after falling to Midwest City’s Jazen Brown in the quarterfinals. Hinson fell short of the third-place bout, losing to Edmond North’s Jude Randall. Hinson then lost to Southmoore’s Landon Valenzuela.
NOBLE
• Noble senior Jason Blakemore qualified for the Class 5A state tournament, claiming fourth at 113 pounds at the 5A west regionals in Duncan on Saturday.
Following a first-round bye, Blakemore pinned Elgin’s Nino Vidic in two minutes. Blakemore dropped his next match in the regional semifinal round to Guthrie’s Eli Kirk.
Blakemore narrowly edged Piedmont’s Tyler Tewell 11-10 to ensure his state-tournament bid but lost the third-place bout by injury default.