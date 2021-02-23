Oklahoma's high school wrestling regionals concluded on Monday, finalizing the state-tournament brackets for this weekend.
Here's a look at who's placed at their regional and who's headed to state:
NORMAN HIGH
• NHS junior Cayde Spencer placed sixth at the Class 6A west regionals.
The 220-pounder made the championship bracket semifinals after pinning Capitol Hill’s Andrew Vettori and Northwest Classen’s George Allen.
Edmond North senior Gabe Mullaney ended Spencer’s chase for a regional championship, pinning the Tiger wrestler in 3:17.
Spencer then lost back-to-back matches in the consolation bracket to place sixth.
NORMAN NORTH
• Norman North senior Damon O’Neill finished sixth in the 152-pound division at the 6A west regionals.
Following a quarterfinals loss to Southmoore’s Jacob Wright, O’Neill pinned Putnam City North’s Ryan Gooch and Moore’s Logan Ashford to meet with Edmond North’s Oscar Williams in the consolation semifinals.
O’Neill lost, setting up a fifth-place match between him and Choctaw’s Nathan Harjo.
Harjo narrowly defeated O’Neill by an 11-8 decision.
NOBLE
• Noble junior Trenton Hickok had to earn his state-tournament bid the hard way.
The Bears wrestler made the Class 5A west regional 285-pound division semifinals on Monday. He lost to top-seeded Rylan Hitt of Elgin, however, sending him to the consolation bracket.
Hickok lost again in the consolation semifinals, moving him to the fifth-place match. With his season on the line, Hickok pinned Altus’ Solomon Arrington in 2:35 to advance to Class 5A’s state tournament, which is set to start on Friday.
• Noble 220-pounder Isaac Gifford took sixth at regionals.
The senior lost his opening-round bout to Elgin’s Logan Glover. He then won back-to-back matches, both via fall, to advance to the consolation semifinals.
Gifford lost to Guthrie’s Hayden Simpson before falling to Shawnee’s Logan Cash in the fifth-place match.
LITTLE AXE
• Chadd Kriz will represent Little Axe at the Class 3A state tournament.
The sophomore finished second in 220-pound division at the Class 3A west regionals.
Kriz pinned Plainview’s Lane Johnson in 52 seconds to advance to the championship bout on Monday. He lost to Marlow’s Carson Moore by a 13-2 major decision.
The Class 3A state tournament is scheduled to begin and finish on Saturday.
