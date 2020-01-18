MOORE — Norman North reached the podium four different times, yet claimed no wrestler grappling for better than third place during the final session of the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament at Southmoore Saturday.
Still, the Timberwolves fared quite a bit better than their crosstown rival Tigers, as Norman High fared better than only Westmoore and Edmond Santa Fe at the annual COAC event.
Moore and Southmoore both crowned a champion, yet both remained back in the pack in the final team standings of the tourney that comes fairly close to mimicking a Class 6A regional event for the western half of the state.
In the conference that claims the Norman, Moore and Edmond school districts, as well as Mustang, Yukon, Deer Creek and Stillwater, the mat power balance has swung away from Transcript area schools.
Mustang, reigned supreme with 224 points and four champions. Stillwater was next at 187.5, while also crowning four champions.
The Class 6A coaches are currently ranking the Broncos and Pioneers No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, in their tourney rankings.
Edmond North crowned only one champion, but sending five wrestlers into third-place matches helped it to 185.5 points and a third-place finish. Edmond Memorial crowned two champions and three runners-up and placed fourth with 160 points.
Norman North finished ninth with 86 points. Norman High finished 11th with 59, one spot behind Mustang’s ‘B’ team.
Southmoore, led by Neko Macias, who won the 170-pound bracket by pinning Yukon’s Nate Hahn, finished seventh with 105.5 points.
Moore, which finished eighth with 96.5 points, might have finished in front of its rival SaberCats, yet the one champion the Lions produced, Zeke Escalera at 138 pounds, was actually wrestling for the Lions’ ‘B’ team.
Escalera was even named most outstanding wrestler at the lower weights after topping Mustnag’s Keegon Luton 3-2 in the 138-pound final.
North received its best finish from Dylan Smith, who earned third-place at 160 pounds by gaining a 10-4 decision over Edmond Memorial’s Colby Simpson.
Smith won the bout that put him into the third-place match by pinning Southmoore’s Brock Vasquez.
The T-Wolves received fourth-place finishes from Jacob Zimmer at 120 pounds, Hayden Brown at 126 and Austin Long at 170.
Long’s path was notable.
He won each of his last two consolation matches by a single point just to get to his third-place tussle with Mustang’s Joseph Sylvester, decisioning Deer Creek’s Jack Wells 7-6 and Edmond North’s Ethan Ooten 3-2
Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament
Saturday
At Southmoore
Final Team Standings
Mustang 224, Stillwater 187.5, Edmond North 185.5, Edmond Memorial 160, Deer Creek 148.5, Yukon 127, Southmoore 105.5, Moore 96.5, Norman North 86, Mustang B 76, Norman High 59, Stillwater B 39.5, Edmond Memorial B 37, Moore B 36.5, Edmond North B 36, Yukon B 30, Westmoore 21, Edmond Santa Fe 21, Southmoore B 19, Deer Creek B 17, Norman North B 20, Norman High B 7, Westmoore B 3.
Finals
106: Cael Hughes, SW, tech. fall Aiden Godbohere, ENHS, 17-1
113: Cruz Aguilar, EMHS, tech. fall Cooper Mahaffey, Yukon, 18-2
120: Tucker Owens, Mustang, dec. Garrett Johnson, EMHS, 3-2
126: Cade Nicholas, SW, dec. Borck Harris, EMHS, 4-3
132: Carter Young, SW, tech. fall Hudson Neeley, DC, 23-8
138: Zeke Escalaera Moore, dec. Keegon Luton, Mustang, 3-2
145: Jackson Oplotnik, EMHS, tech. fall Roarke Simpson, SM, 18-3
152: Tanner Robinson, SW, dec. Eli Cordy, EMHS, 6-5
160: Braden Bowman, ENHS, dec. Micah Lugafet, DC, 1-0
170: Neko Macias, SM, pinned Nate Hahn, Yukon
182, Tate Picklo, Mustang, def. Branigan Reyes, forfeit
195: Jack Kitchingham, Mustang, maj. dec. Conner Columbus, Yukon, 9-0
220: Judson Rowland, Mustang, pinned Corbin Gordon, Yukon
HWT: Lane Parks, Yukon, pinned Jordan Iwuchukwu, ENHS
