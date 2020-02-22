High school wrestling: Norman High's Alex Legg, 6 Norman North wrestlers advance to state tournament

Norman North and Norman High combined to send seven wrestlers to next weekend’s state tournament.
Norman North is responsible for six, including 126-pound wrestler Jacob Zimmer, 160-pounder Dylan Smith and 182-pounder Austin Long. Zimmer, Smith and Long each placed second in their respective weight classes at the Class 6A West regional in Moore.
North's 120-pounder Hayden Brown, 132-pounder Kayden Hawkins and 152-pounder Damon O'Neill will join the trio in Oklahoma City. Brown and O’Neill placed fourth, while Hawkins won the fifth-place match to punch his state bid.
Norman High heavyweight Alex Legg also had to win a fifth-place match to ensure his spot next weekend. He defeated Jordan Iwuchukwu with a 3-2 ultimate tie-breaker.
North finished seventh as a team, racking up 111.0 points. NHS placed 10th overall (77.0 points) out of 16 at the 6A West regional.
Southmoore's Landon Valenzuela (126), Jake Wright (138), Roarke Simpson (145), Reece Moffett (fifth 152), Brock Vasquez (160), Anthony Macias (170) and David Steiger (285) also advanced to the state tournament.
Macias won the 6A West 170-pound division, while Valenzuela, Wright and Simpson finished third in their weight classes. Steiger finished fourth and Vasquez clinched fifth.
Moore's Yancy Kite (106), Tristan Ashford (195) and Frank Morales (220) are headed to 6A state, as are Westmoore's Ty Genzer (106), Reginald Jones (126), Cooper Evans (132) and Holden Martin (182).
Evans won the 6A West 132-pound division.
In Class 5A, Noble's Barhett Crawley (132) and Tristan Burton (182) won fifth-place matches at the 5A West regional in El Reno to advance to state. And Little Axe's Johnathan Price returns to the state tournament after finishing second in the Class 3A West 220-pound division in Geary.
The state tournament for each class begins next Friday at State Fairgrounds Arena.
