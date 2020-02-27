High school wrestling: Norman High's Alex Legg's determination leads him to first state tournament berth

Alex Legg’s mind never drifted.
The Norman High heavyweight was fixated on bringing his opponent to the mat during his fifth-place match at the Class 6A west regionals.
“I’m going to win this match, I’m going to win, I’m going to get this kid down,” he recalls telling himself Saturday night at Westmoore High School’s gymnasium.
So when he rose to his feet and escaped from Edmond North’s Jordan Iwuchukwu’s grasp, it took him a moment to realize what just happened.
“When I got the escape and I was on my feet, I didn’t hear the whistle, so I kept on going,” he said. “I felt a hand on my back. It took me about three seconds to realize that I had won.
“That’s when all the emotions hit.”
The hand belonged to the official, who was trying to alert Legg that his one-point escape was the end of the triple-overtime bout with seven seconds remaining and that his state tournament bid was secured.
It was a dramatic end to a grueling weekend, which required the NHS wrestler to navigate the consolation bracket after falling to Yukon’s Lane Parks in the championship quarterfinals.
The loss frustrated Legg, who lost his entire junior season due to a shoulder injury he suffered playing football for the Tigers and had put together a resurgent senior campaign.
Bouncing back from an injury is hard enough, but losing a year of training was just as difficult.
“We tell these kids on a day-to-day basis, every day you miss, or a week, of practice, somebody else is gonna be getting better,” NHS coach Cory Wilson said. “So to miss out on an entire season of wrestling, it’s hard to catch up.”
Legg, who Wilson says likely would’ve started varsity as a junior, said his year away from the mat was challenging. And he admits he might’ve been too excited when his return to wrestling finally came at the beginning of NHS’ 2019-20 season.
“I know for a fact I was giddy,” Legg said. “I was probably shaking at some point just because I get to go back to having that thrill of wrestling on a mat and being in the sport I love.”
Legg’s been a consistent top-three placer for the Tigers during the regular season. So to have his final high school season potentially conclude without a state tournament trip didn’t sit well with the senior.
Following his quarterfinals loss, the NHS heavyweight advanced to the consolation semifinals with relative ease with first-period pins of Westmoore’s Tyler Koonce and Edmond Memorial’s Gavin Fleck.
Southmoore’s David Steiger outlasted Legg 8-2 in the consolation semis, but both Cleveland County wrestlers would punch their tickets to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena by the end of the evening.
Although, Legg’s 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker win over Iwuchukwu in the fifth-place match would’ve carried much less meaning three years ago. The victory now ensures the senior will get at least one state-tournament bout this weekend in the era of wrestle-in matches.
The OSSAA added two matches to every state tournament weight division in 2018 — the east side’s fourth-place finisher vs. the west side’s fifth-place finisher and the west side’s fourth-place finisher vs. the east side’s fifth-place finisher.
The winners advance to the state quarterfinals to face one of the two top-seeded wrestlers in their weight class, while the loser’s season ends.
Wilson is happy the chance awaits Legg, who will be the Tigers’ only male wrestler competing at state this weekend.
“He’s one of those kids you want to have on your team,” Wilson said. “…We got a lot of kids that come through that are good athletes, but not always well rounded.”
Legg checks those boxes and get his first taste of the state tournament early Friday morning.
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.