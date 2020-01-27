Karissa Avallone is used to being the “first.”
Avallone blazed a trail for female wrestlers in her hometown of Newkirk and then at Pawhuska, where she once wrestled and later coached.
She’s now Norman High’s first-ever female wrestling assistant coach. And she doesn’t expect that to be her last “first.”
“It's just kind of my thing to do,” she said with a laugh.
NHS head coach Cory Wilson’s staff has welcomed Avallone with open arms in her first year with the program, which hosts Norman North at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Avallone says it’s been a proud first few months on the job. It helps she and Wilson share similar wrestling philosophies.
“We have some of the same old-school wrestling ideas,” Avallone said. “So, it's very helpful to have someone that doesn't think I'm crazy for what I call out in the match.”
The respect she’s earned in the Tigers’ wrestling room has comforted Avallone. Garnering respect among her male peers outside of Norman, though, is sometimes difficult.
“Any tournament I've been to this year, I've been mistaken for as a manager,” she said. “... it's just not common to see right now, to see a woman as a coach for wrestling.”
Avallone sees the sports world around her changing.
Locally, Broken Arrow has touted itself as forming the first girls varsity wrestling program in Oklahoma.
Nationally, she looks to Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers who will be the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
And she doesn’t see those “firsts” stopping.
“It's just something people are gonna have to start getting used to; and some people have, some people haven't,” she said. “It's just baby steps, and we'll get where we're supposed to go eventually.”
Avallone has a unique perspective with regard to the sport’s evolution in Oklahoma.
She’s wrestled since she was four years old, falling in love with it watching her father coach wrestling and eventually jumping into it herself.
She went on to wrestle for Newkirk, transferred to Pawhuska, wrestled there and then wrestled for Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.
Avallone continued her career as a coach with stops at Pawhuska High School as a lay coach, Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska and Oklahoma’s national girls wrestling team.
She recalls times when the number of female wrestlers in the state was four. She says over 300 female wrestlers are now registered in Oklahoma.
NHS is responsible for a chunk of that, despite not having a girls varsity wrestling team sanctioned through the OSSAA yet.
The Tigers have 11 female student-athletes on NHS’ wrestling roster. And those girls recently competed against Broken Arrow’s program in two exhibitions on Jan. 21.
Although the duals aren’t officially recorded, NHS won both, making for a proud moment for Avallone and the NHS staff.
“I was scared that my girls weren't going to get the results that they wanted,” Avallone said. “And they surprised me. They went out there and they took care of business."
She’s excited for more proud moments as NHS continues to promote the sport to both male and female students.
She also hopes to pass the coaching torch to more women in the years to come.
“I hope there's going to be several after me whenever I'm done,” Avallone said. “I don't think I'm going to be done anytime soon, but I do hope there'll be a lot more following in my footsteps.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Clash wrestling
• When: 7 p.m., today
• Where: NHS gym
• Online: www.normansports.tv
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.