Tres Hill of Elk City and Emily Miller of Edmond overcame the hot and windy day at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club to finish first in the 18 Hole Junior Stroke Play Championship's boys and girls flights, respectively.
Hill was the lone golfer on Tuesday to shoot under par at the 72-par, 6,987-yard course that hosted the Oklahoma Golf Association event.
The Elk City resident fired a one-under 71, birdieing three times on the front nine and adding two more on holes 13 and 15. Miller shot a four-over 76, shooting for par or better after tallying her fourth bogey of the day on the ninth hole.
Ben Campbell had the best performance of the Norman-based boys-flight competitors. He shot a five-over 77 to finish tied for eighth with Duncan's Bryce Carr and Oklahoma City's Max Garza.
Norman's Leyton Kyle and Evan Kelley weren't far behind Campbell. Kyle fired a six-over 78 to tie for 11th, while Kelley finished with a 79 to tie for 13th.
Corynn Speer was the lone Norman resident to compete in the girls flight. She shot a 23-over 95 to place 14th.
The Oklahoma Golf Association organized the one-day, 18-hole event after the United States Golf Association canceled both its boys and girls Junior Amateur qualifying events.
OGA 18 Hole Junior Stroke Play Championship
Tuesday
At Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
Norman
Yardage: 6,987; Par 72 (36-36)
Final
Boys Flight
Tres Hill, 71 (-1)
Brooksie Levonitis, 72 (E)
Brett Wilcoxen, 74 (+2)
Dylan Teeter, 75 (+3)
Kaden Armstrong, 76 (+4)
Ross Taylor, 76 (+4)
Jesse Tandoy, 76 (+4)
Bryce Carr, 77 (+5)
Ben Campbell, 77 (+5)
Max Garza, 77 (+5)
Others
Leyton Kyle, 78 (+6)
Evan Kelley, 79 (+7)
Carson Wright, 80 (+8)
Cash Clark, 81 (+9)
Max Courange, 85 (+13)
Braden Collier, 85 (+13)
Tripp Pence, 86 (+14)
Joshua Bertman, 88 (+16)
Girls Flight
Emily Miller, 76 (+4)
Olivia Coit, 78 (+6)
Aiden Coffelt, 82 (+10)
Sarah Sherrard, 83 (+11)
Rylee Roberts, 84 (+12)
Gracie Doke, 84 (+12)
Jenna Triplett, 86 (+14)
Mika Ramos, 87 (+15)
Mimi Hoang, 89 (+17)
Peyton Coburn, 90 (+18)
Carrie Hutchings, 90 (+18)
Others
Corynn Speer, 95 (+23)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.