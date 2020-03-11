Horning: A different player, Washington leads an even better band of Tigers into state tourney

Just how the Norman High girls won the 2019 Class 6A gold ball remains hard to figure.
The team’s core was its freshmen and sophomore talent, yet the Tigers do not beat Norman North for the title without the clutch deliveries of senior Turner Mattingly.
Among that young core, Kendra Gillispie — now at Classen SAS — stood out, scoring plenty and grabbing what seemed like every single rebound.
Yet, did she lead?
Did anybody?
What it seemed like was a group of talented young women just kind of figured it out.
They shed their fear, found their confidence and did it. And maybe their seniors, Mattingly and Christina Shadid, played roles in those epiphanies.
It was Shadid, of course, who told super-fan Stephen Jones, on the first day of the Carl Albert tournament, the Tigers were going to win him a state title.
Still, mystery remains.
Because that team lost seven games … lost to Mustang at home on Feb. 12 … blew a big regional lead to Putnam City West that sent it to the loser’s bracket. That team wasn’t a state-title team until it became one.
Now, consider the Tiger team that begins state tourney play at 8:30 tonight in Tulsa.
It has lost once in 25 games.
It no longer has Gillispie, but Chantae Embry, who plays much the same position and is much the same prospect. It still has Myka Perry and Mikayla Parks on the perimeter.
It no longer has senior leadership and depth. Coach Michael Neal typically going just six players deep. It still has Kelbie Washington.
Wait, that’s not right.
It has an entirely transformed Kelbie Washington, playing better than she ever has, separating herself from the pack, not letting the Tigers lose.
Washington has all the talent and athleticism you’d expect from one Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both hope to becomes the Bedlam Series’ next great point guard, while exhibiting all the dependability and leadership that make her a terrific high school basketball player, too.
As a freshman and sophomore, if you watched her play both sports, you’d swear you were watching a better soccer player than basketball player, her athleticism simply lapping the field on the pitch.
Now, the same daylight exists between her and everybody else on the hardwood, too, where she doesn’t just go up and down the floor, but directs traffic, marshal’s her team, holds herself and teammates accountable and has become a terrific 3-point shooter, too.
Her coach’s cup runneth over.
“Keblie’s intangibles are far greater than anybody I’ve ever seen, than anybody I’ve ever been around, especially in our conference,” Neal said, before ticking through a few numbers. "Kelbie’s [drawn] 47 offensive fouls this year, she has over 100 steals, over 100 assists and next game she’ll have over 100 rebounds … She’s going to find loose balls, she’s going to be on the ground, she’s going to create those extra possessions.”
She’s always played hard.
She’s always cared about winning in a way you can’t teach. And in this, her junior season, she’s separated herself as a winner, which is no small thing no matter how talented.
“I think my role has changed,” Washington said. “I’m more of a leader … I think I’m more confident.”
It’s funny because, when Washington answers a question like that, she can’t help but give credit to others.
“Honestly, I’m helped by my teammates,” she said. “My teammates are helping me be confident.”
It's the sign of a team player, never willing to take full credit, always bringing her teammates with her. It is another sign of leadership.
Still, her teammates weren’t making her get in the gym and work out her 3-point shot on her own time. Perhaps they joined her, perhaps they encouraged her, but she still went from not having that shot to really having that shot.
“It’s just repetition, confidence,” Washington said. “Being a gym rat.”
Even when she’s asked what it will take to win another state championship, Washington can’t step outside the connection to her teammates.
Her coach was straightforward.
“Defend and rebound. Defend and rebound,” Neal said. “Offensively, we’re always able to figure that out with somebody.”
Washington said the Tigers had “to be disciplined and have each other’s back.”
Sportswriters struggle with quotes like that.
Have each other’s back?
How does one do that at the free-throw line, or when open for a corner 3, or as a help defender when the ball swings to the open player that helper departed? There are islands on the court.
Of course, when a player says something like that, what they’re usually talking about is maintaining confidence, playing unselfishly, playing for each other rather, not yourself.
Washington’s done all that.
She’s a terrific prospect.
She’s a better player.
They are two different things.
So reliable, her teammates can relax and play their game, too.
NHS won it all last season and, looking to repeat, they're even better now.
Kelbie Washington is the biggest reason why.
