Horning: Another 'Horning' once graced these pages and now he's back

If you perused The Transcript’s sports section on Feb. 20, 1959, you might have read that University High, Norman’s other high school at the time, fell 48-46 to Wanette, ending its season in its opening district matchup.
“The Cubs’ Phil Horning, who led all scorers with 26 points, missed a jump shot at the buzzer,” read the story's final sentence.
It must not have been a turnaround from the left baseline. On the driveway into his 40s, he still couldn’t miss from there, a fact that remains baffling.
You’re spinning from left to right. You’re shooting hand is your inside hand. Its impossible to straighten up. Try it. It can’t be done.
Right-handers can shoot moving right. Lefties can shoot moving left. But my father was a right-hander who could shoot moving left.
Insane.
He’s still is a right-hander.
Maybe he could still knock one down from 12 feet on the left baseline, but not moving left. Not moving any direction quickly.
Though still mobile, he’s no longer light on his feet. On the back end of stage IV prostate cancer, all conventional treatments having been exhausted, will do that to a person.
His attitude is terrific, his humor good, his intellect as sharp as ever, he’s grateful to have led a fairly idyllic life and we’re all sad the clock is ticking; not that it defines every encounter unless, perhaps, to make a joke of it, lightening that ticking clock.
“I feel pretty good today,” he said on Thursday. “If I’m going to die when I’m supposed to, I’m going to have to start feeling worse.”
Mostly, his jokes crack him up. But given the moment and crowd, that one worked.
Anyway, I was thinking about what I could do for him and this is it. He beat me into the Transcript’s sports pages, I’m guessing, by 51 years.
Being a four-year starter and all, his name must have appeared in these pages by 1956. And given honor rolls and the like, perhaps sooner.
Yet, unless he had a big case in Cleveland County when he practiced all kinds of law before falling into a near exclusive family practice, aside from being listed as the nearest survivor in the obits of my grandparents, Frank and Georgia Horning, likely not since he failed to beat the buzzer against Wanette.
I figured I’d give him another run. He was a star in this town, after all.
A couple weeks before that last loss, under the headline “Horning Glitters in Cub Win,” his scoring his 1,000th point was celebrated in the paper.
In a 40-37 victory over Washington, he needed 23 points to get there and got it with 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a night he netted 24, which, now that I think about it, means he must have gone cold in the fourth.
Crazy, but the biggest game of his life, against Noble, was chronicled under Herb Jacobs’ byline, who was still turning in stories for the Lawton Constitution as recently as last year. Heck, Herb was still on the Sooner beat for the Constitution after I arrived in Norman.
“Phil Horning pushed through a 25-foot jump shot with two seconds remaining in overtime to climax a dramatic uphill battle and hand University High a well-earned 44-42 Canadian Valley conference win over Noble at the North Campus Tuesday night,” Herb wrote.
Those were his 37th and 38th points of the game and his second long-jumper in front of the buzzer; the first one, “from the corner,” Herb wrote, sent it to overtime.
He could play.
So could I, until everybody passed me my freshman year at McGuinness. That or our coach just couldn’t recognize talent when he saw it. Let’s go with that.
Anyway, I turned from basketball to golf, thereby entering the longest love-hate relationship of my life.
Funny story.
I have three holes in one.
My dad has five, and all five, I think, since I had my last one, like 20 years ago, a seven-iron on No. 12 at the OU course. I was playing with him when he got the fifth at Hefner North, and all I could think was, “Seriously?”
Another funny story.
When I became sports editor here in 2003, it pleased my dad. He called it “a dream job” even though, as I would say at the time, “Bob Stoops still makes approximately $2.2 million more than me,” which I thought hilarious because, at the time, Stoops’ salary was exactly that, $2.2 million.
But you can’t take the Norman kid out of the high-powered Oklahoma City divorce attorney and never-ending Sooner super fan.
Also, it turns out, even if you make beans, it’s nice knowing your father thinks you’re so lucky to have the job that pays you those beans.
Oh, and just so you know, though he facilitated them, he never got one, a divorce, which is also pretty cool. My mom and him are still living in the house I grew up in and the last couple of years, though perhaps their most difficult, have also been two of their best.
Life, huh?
You can reach him, you know. That’s sort of the whole idea here. Every day’s a good one as long as it is one, even in these coronavirus times.
My dad’s email is pfhorning@aol.com. He checks it and if you drop him a line, he’ll totally get back to you and would likely love to talk, too.
Forget about the cancer elephant in the room and say hello. He’ll get a kick out of it. He’ll probably even tell you a joke that cracks him up.
Oh, about the last shot of his high school basketball life? I asked him about it in the middle of writing this.
“I got the ball on a breakaway, but I was afraid the clock would run out before I could take the layup, so I took a jumper before I reached the free-throw line,” he just texted back. “It was dead on, but my forward momentum must’ve made it a few inches long. It came right back to me off the heel of the rim just as the buzzer went off. I think I made the right decision, but I missed the shot.”
It’s all right.
He made lots of others.
He was a star in this town.
I figured I should try making him famous one more time.
Clay Horning
366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.