Horning: If it wants really wants to, OSSAA could still leave the prep sports door cracked open

In the final, final, final analysis, sports, at their very best, are about story.
Not dynasties.
Not championships.
Not success.
Not failure.
Not stats.
Not even, necessarily, about the people who play them. Were they, the Red Sox winning the 2004 World Series and the Cubs winning it four years ago would have been about the uniforms on the field, when they were really about 86 and 108 years of frustration, of not winning it all only to finally win it all again.
All those other things are just the materials of stories, the data, details and facts comprising the story.
Also, sportswriters like to say they don’t root for a side, but for the story and, quite frequently, the one nobody saw coming.
Today, I’m rooting for a story. I’m rooting for the OSSAA to say something we’re totally not expecting following its scheduled teleconference board meeting today.
That, alone, would be a terrific story. Simply keeping the door ajar to you-never-know, it’s-hard-to-see-how-but-maybe type possibilities we might still get some state champions crowned before the beginning of the next school year.
Tuesday, the state board of education, according to the spin-worthy headline on the statement it issued, approved “distance learning for the remainder of the school year,” which is a white-washed way of saying school buildings will not reopen before the next school year.
In the statement, only one mention is made of sports or athletics and it’s made without using the words “sports” or “athletics.”
“While education will resume on April 6 with distance learning, there will not be traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities,” it reads.
That’s it.
It’s not like the state board went out of its way to make things entirely, absolutely and undeniably clear. Had it, it would have finished the sentence with “including all interscholastic and school-district sponsored athletic events.”
Probably the folks on the state board’s communications staff, as well as state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, just didn’t think about it because extracurricular is extracurricular is extracurricular.
Today, however, the OSSAA could say something different.
It could say something different, like “though we understand and endorse the state board’s position, we continue to hold out hope, should the coronavirus threat pass by the end of May, of conducting some of our originally scheduled state championships at later dates.”
It could do that.
A voice in the wilderness.
From the White House, we’re given false hope each day. That or the wish to implement policy that would sacrifice the lives of the vulnerable in the name of the stock market.
This is different.
If the world is far more “normal” seven weeks from now, and the OSSAA is willing to move its championships into June, a number of things could happen.
Given a week or two for players to get their games in shape, regional and state golf and tennis tournaments could be conducted in the same week.
Soccer would be more difficult, but a seven-game district schedule could be played in two weeks if it had to be and the playoffs could demand a top-two rather than a top-four district finish and the whole thing could be over in a month.
Perhaps baseball, softball and track-and-field need three weeks to get back into shape, but if they can get them, can they ditch the regular season and go straight to the postseason and conduct regionals and a state meet by the end of June?
Don’t forget hoops.
I’d love to cover the Norman High girls, Moore girls and Southmoore boys beginning June 4 at the Mabee Center.
I'm still a realist.
Even if the OSSAA shocks us today, my pie-in-the-sky plans remain just that.
We can’t be leaving coronavirus purgatory until it’s safe to exit. We can’t play the games simply because we want to.
Nor must we give up.
If it’s doable, distance learning doesn’t have to kill our games, doesn’t have to leave us explaining the school year the winter and spring champs were not crowned, banners weren’t raised and memories weren’t made.
The OSSAA does not like headaches nor loose ends. It has done the wrong thing in the past to avoid them.
But maybe today, it can take a note from Yogi, declaring it’s not over until it’s over.
We don’t need a promise.
We'll take a little hope.
Give us a good story, by keeping the door cracked for many more.
Clay Horning
405 366-2526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
