Horning: It's the playoffs, when what's really important is what's really important

The best thing about high school basketball is high school basketball.
The best thing about high school basketball is not college basketball, nor the NBA, nor what some athlete might become or could become or where they might become it.
No singular thing may happen in a vacuum, but the prep game is its own universe, where what you’re doing on the court right now takes precedence.
Period.
Monday, for instance, Oklahoma State offered Norman High junior point guard Kelbie Washington a scholarship.
That’s terrific and will become a still better story when and if she receives the same offer from the university in her hometown, and yet it has nothing to do with where the NHS girls find themselves now, defending their Class 6A state championship, a process that begins at 8 p.m. Thursday when Enid visits the NHS Gym.
For Norman North girls coach, Rory Hamilton, it’s the best time of the year.
“Everybody’s 0-0,” he said. “You finally get a chance to hit the reset button.”
His team is 16-7, ranked ninth, and begins what it hopes will be another trek to the state tournament when it meets Putnam City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Edmond North.
“What we talk about is all the lessons that we learned throughout the season,” Hamilton said. “The ups and downs, the good and bad, have all prepared us for the postseason and for trying to be our best right now.”
Those lessons didn’t win the Timberwolves a state last season, only almost, for it was a Crosstown Clash Class 6A girls state title game a year ago inside Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center.
The Norman High boys are hoping they can pull off one of those insane upsets that happen this time of year.
The Tigers have won two straight games and seven of eight, the only loss in the span a two-point Crosstown Clash setback to 10th-ranked Norman North.
The surge came too late to win consideration from the bracket makers — NHS faces sixth-ranked Edmond Memorial in an 8 p.m. Thursday elimination contest on the Bulldogs’ home court — but not too late to be carrying supreme confidence into 32 minutes of do-or-die hoops.
If you’re so inclined on Thursday, you could catch the Community Christian girls in a Class 3A elimination game on their home court at 1:30 p.m., grab something to eat and be at Edmond Memorial for the North girls’ 6:30 game against Putnam City, then catch the second half of the Community Christian boys 8 p.m. home-court winners’ bracket contest against Blackwell on the way home.
Heck, do all that and you can pretend you’re a sportswriter, running around like I was during the 1997 postseason, covering an early game at Byng, an afternoon game at Edmond Santa Fe and a late game back at Byng on the same day.
Not sure I enjoyed driving and writing so furiously, likely after putting out the Daily Ardmoreite’s sports section first thing that morning. Still, then and now, the games have never ceased being fun.
Friday, if you want, you can keep it simple and show up at Midwest City, where I’ll be, to watch the North boys take on Northwest Classen at 6:30 p.m. and the Moore boys meat the home-standing Bombers at 8.
The Knights, believe it or not, were the high school team of my youth. As 8-year-olds, we’d ask for their autographs and everything. The gym was full and it felt like a big deal, so why wouldn’t we?
Inevitably, Star Spencer would dash the dreams of our neighborhood high school.
It’s that time of year.
“There’s great stories to be told in the playoffs,” Hamilton said. “Just like our run last year. Nobody thought that was going to happen. I think that’s the beauty of this time of year.”
It’s one part of it.
The other part is talent only puts you in the conversation and only takes you so far.
You must have the horses to compete. Of course you must. No team can win as it gets blown off the floor.
Perpetually and gloriously, however, it's never enough.
It’s not enough if you don’t play together. It’s not enough if you don’t want to win for each other as well as yourself. It’s not enough if you don’t have a coach pointing you in the right direction.
Among the great sports regrets of my adulthood is the clamor for what’s next over the clamor of the moment, putting where somebody might find themselves six or seven months (or years) from now over how much that young athlete’s pushing their team forward right now.
Thankfully, most of that stuff goes away come the postseason and, wonderfully, it’s upon us.
Enjoy.
Thursday
Class 6A girls
At Norman High
6:30 p.m. — Ponca City vs. Jenks
8 p.m. — Norman High vs. Enid
At Edmond North
6:30 p.m. — Norman North vs. Putnam City
8 p.m. — Edmond North vs. NW Classen
At Moore
6:30 p.m. — Midwest City vs. Yukon
8 p.m. — Moore vs. Southmoore
At Choctaw
6:30 p.m. — Westmoore vs. Edmond Santa Fe
8 p.m. — Choctaw vs. Lawton
Class 5A girls
At El Reno
6:30 p.m. — Lawton Mac vs. Southeast
8 p.m. — Noble vs. El Reno
Class 3A girls
At Community Christian
1:30 p.m. — CCS vs. Blackwell
6 p.m. — Alva vs. Lone Grove
Class 3A boys
At Community Christian
3 p.m. — Alva vs. Lone Grove
8 p.m. — CCS vs. Blackwell
Friday
Class 6A boys
At Edmond Memorial
6:30 p.m. — Edmond North vs. Deer Creek
8 p.m. — Norman High vs. Edmond Memorial
At Midwest City
6:30 p.m. — Norman North vs. NW Classen
8 p.m. — Moore vs. Midwest City
At Southmoore
6:30 p.m. — P.C. West vs. Putnam City
8 p.m. — Southmoore vs. U.S. Grant
At Lawton High
6:30 p.m. — Edmond Santa Fe vs. Choctaw
8 p.m. — Westmoore vs. Lawton
Class 5A boys
At Carl Albert
6:30 p.m. — Noble vs. Southeast
8 p.m. — Carl Albert vs. Santa Fe South
Class 3A girls
At Okmulgee
1:30 p.m. — Little Axe vs. Adair or Inola
Class 3A girls
At Okmulgee
3 p.m. — Little Axe boys vs. Adair or Inola
