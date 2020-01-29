It’s uncanny.
Or, when you think about it, maybe most professional athletes come with their own hardscrabble story?
Hard to know.
But here it is:
Four players set to play Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium — it was Land Shark Stadium when the Sooners claimed a national championship there on Jan. 3, 2001 — have Norman ties and all four have beaten the odds to get there.
George Kittle will become the first Norman High Tiger to play in a Super Bowl when he takes the field as San Francisco’s starting tight end. He might be the best tight end in the entire game, too.
Then there's the former Sooners, all of whom are now Chiefs, all of whom have great stories.
Damien Williams is Kansas City’s starting running back. James Winchester is the Chiefs long snapper. Blake Bell, three years a Sooner quarterback before changing positions, backs up Travis Kelce on Kansas City’s depth chart, though they frequently share the field as dual tight ends.
As a group, their stories have much in common. None arrived with great expectation. All had to make their own way to reach and remain in the league. And every one’s playing under a contract that tells you a fair amount about the way the NFL works.
Long shots
Kittle very nearly did not sign on signing day, only being offered a ride to Iowa, where his father played, after a commitment fell through late.
Bell was a failed Sooner quarterback when moved to tight end prior to his senior season and caught a grand total of 16 passes before the 49ers spent a fairly late draft pick on him.
Not only that, but Kittle is part of the reason the 49ers bounced Bell after two seasons, when his arrival made San Francisco’s tight end room too crowded.
The Chiefs are Bell’s third team in three seasons — Minnesota and Jacksonville the other two — and here he is about to play in a Super Bowl.
Williams was kicked off his college team by Bob Stoops for an undisclosed breach of team rules, thereby missing the Sooners’ Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama and opening the door for Brennan Clay to become a bit of a hero the rest of that season.
Longer shot
Winchester, you may recall, suffered the tragedy of his father’s murder at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City in 2017. It happened in the middle of the season and he did not miss a game, insisting his father would want him there for his teammates.
Still, purely as a football matter, Winchester’s path is about as unique as they come.
He finished up at OU in 2011, yet wasn’t signed until August of 2013 by Philadelphia, who promptly cut him two weeks later.
He did not sign again until the Chiefs picked him up in March of 2015.
As recounted in a story written about him in the Kansas City Star in the wake of his father's death, Winchester figured he was out of football, had been working as a land man for most of three years and was considering not showing up at an annual special teams combine in Arizona.
“I was actually about a week away from hanging it up,” he told the Star. “The fee was like $400 or $500 and I told Emily, ‘We need to spend that on our wedding.’”
Yet, when the event’s organizer, Gary Zauner, called to ask why he wasn’t going to be there, Winchester changed his mind, went, and by opening day had become the Chiefs long snapper.
Kittle was drafted in the fifth round, 146th overall. Bell in the fourth, 117th overall.
Williams wasn’t drafted at all and Winchester not only wasn’t drafted, but didn’t receive his first chance until two years after he was finished playing college football and didn’t get another one until two years after that.
Yet, they’ve made it.
Dollars and sense
Being a professional athlete is often lucrative, but of the big four North American team sports, the NFL is easily the hardest on its work force.
None of the four are breaking the bank and only one of the four, Williams, claims a seven-figure salary.
Bell’s on a one-year deal.
He could be back with Kansas City next season, somewhere else, or be out of the game.
Williams is in the second year of a $5.1 million contract and given the shelf life of most NFL running backs, will be fortunate to be pulling down the same dough — or any dough — on the other side of that deal.
Of course, he could be cut for any reason at any time before playing out the deal because NFL contracts are not guaranteed, even while those in Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL are.
Winchester likely has the most job security. As long as his deep snapping skills don’t waiver, he’ll be able to play out a deal that runs through the 2021-2022 season.
Kittle may have the worst contract in the league given the value he offers his team.
His rookie deal called for him to be paid $2.7 million over his first four seasons. This is his third season.
If any player this coming offseason is justified to make the same move Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott made the last one, holding out for a new contract before finishing his old one, Kittle, a first-team all-pro, is that player.
But that’s later.
Now is now.
The Super Bowl’s Sunday and four players who made Norman their home, at least for a little while, will be on the field.
They didn’t have to make it, yet against formidable odds each has.
In ways that matter beyond Sunday, they've already won.
Super Bowl LIV
Norman connections
49ers
George Kittle
TE | 6-4 | 250
2019-20: 85 catches, 1,053 yards, 5 TDs; 5 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD
Draft: 146th pick (fifth round), 2017, by San Francisco,
Contract: In third season of four-year, $2.7 million deal
Connection: 2013 Norman High graduate, played football and basketball for the Tigers
Chiefs
Blake Bell
TE | 6-6 | 252
2019-20: 8 catches, 67 yards
Draft: 117th pick (fourth round), 2015, by San Francisco
Contract: Playing on one-year, $895,000 deal
Connection: Oklahoma QB 2011-13, TE 2015
Damien Williams
RB | 5-11 | 224
2019-20: 111 carries, 498 yards, 5 TDs; 30 catches, 213 yards, 3 TDs
Draft: Undrafted, signed by Miami in 2014
Contract: In first season of two-year, $5.1 million deal
Connection: Oklahoma RB 2012-13
James Winchester
LS | 6-3 | 240
2019-20 numbers: Played in all 16 games.
Draft: Undrafted, signed by Philadelphia in 2013, released 2013, signed by Kansas City in 2015
Contract: In third season of five-year, $4.45 million deal
Connection: Oklahoma LS 2008-2011
