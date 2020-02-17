Horning: Riding 20 wins and a No. 5 ranking, Community Christian's boys in line to challenge for Class 3A's gold ball

LUTHER -- If you're looking for a roundball state championship out of Norman this season, the easy pick's the Norman High girls.
They won it all a year ago, they're ranked No. 1 and better than ever.
Great, but who's next?
The Norman North girls?
The Norman North boys?
The first took down a No. 1, Deer Creek, a couple weeks ago. The other hasn't lost in forever.
Not to discount either, but neither is the choice. Norman's next best shot at a gold ball would be the Royals.
You've heard of them, yes?
Community Christian School.
Norman's Class 3A high school.
If you're not a CCS person, if it's not on your radar, you drive past it and its athletic complex every time you take I-35 north. Well, unless you're one of those Norman people who lives closer to Moore than Westwood Park, in which case, you may pass it driving south.
It is the CCS boys to be precise, who Monday night wrapped their regular season with a 59-36 victory, moving to 20-3 heading into the postseason, losing only to Destiny Christian in overtime very early in the season, to No. 1 Millwood on Jan. 17 by eight points and No. 5 Crossings Christian on Jan. 21 by nine.
The Royals are ranked No. 6.
They earned that spot at the Little Axe tournament by drumming then-No. 8 Riverside 59-39, before turning around and beating then-Class 4A No. 9 Tuttle 52-43 in the championship.
Monday marked the Royals' 10th straight win. They came in waves.
Liam Canty had eight points by the end of the first quarter and finished with 14, six rebounds and a pair of assists.
Yet, it was Josh Martin who jumped off the page, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds that felt more like 25 rebounds. Unless it was Cade Bond, who attempted eight shots, all from 3-point land, making five.
Canty stands 6-foot-7 and Martin 6-6. Additionally, Bai Jobe, just a freshman, stands 6-4 and is startlingly quick and Colby Dysinger is 6-5.
What coach Tim Price may like most about his team is it can play the game however it wants.
"We're able to out-rebound people, but we've got shooters," he said. "We can score inside, we can score outside … If we play zone, with our size, we can kind of slow things down and make people try to score from the perimeter.
"We've also got the ability, because of our size and some athletic ability on the small end of it, that we can press people and speed up the game."
Monday, it looked like CCS was happy to play its game rather than adjust to Luther.
The Royals came out hot as a firecracker, almost on a 100-point pace, hitting 10 of 16 from the field, eight of their first-quarter baskets assisted.
They slowed in the middle, at times too intent at running their sets than taking the shots those sets afforded.
Yet, when the Lions cut the deficit to 45-36 with most of the fourth quarter remaining, the Royals went on an 11-0 run to end all doubt, allowing Price to empty his bench with time enough for those players to enjoy it, getting up and down the court several times.
How good are they?
"I think we can go all the way," said Martin. "We've got a good coach and we're playing pretty well right now … We've always had it in our head that we could do it."
Price is a little more careful, yet no less confident than his player.
"If we put all the pieces together and we're able to make a really good run," he said, "I think we're capable of winning a state championship."
He knows they came up short to No. 1 and No. 5, but he looks forward to seeing them again.
If things go as they might, CCS could get another shot at Millwood in the area winners' bracket final.
That's the game that sends the winner directly to the state tourney, yet gives the loser one more chance to get there.
It's a lot to look forward to.
"Part of the way through the year, I think those guys started to realize what I've been telling them," Price said, "that we really have a chance to be pretty darn good and we needed to start believing in ourselves and having those higher goals."
They have them.
They'll soon start reaching for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.