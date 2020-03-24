Horning: These are 'gut-wrenching' and 'miserable' times for coaches, too

The coronavirus has shut down schools and shut down sports, from the preps to the pros.
For players, it means no longer playing the role of teammate, no longer chasing championships or even a regular season. For some programs, it means not being able to defend a championship.
The players are not the only ones suffering.
The adults who lead the teams they play for are, too.
Coaches are coaches because they like coaching and suddenly they have not team to coach.
“I don’t see it as a vacation,” Norman High boys and girls golf coach Bruce Renfroe said. “It’s miserable.”
He misses the kids in the leadership class he teaches and he misses the kids on the teams he coaches after school.
Renfroe figures his coaching commitments keep him busy from about 3 p.m. to dark. If there's a tournament, it could be all day.
Now?
“I can safely say that our kitchen and the family room are very clean,” he said.
Brian Aylor, who should be in the middle of his 16th baseball season at Norman North, whose Timberwolves got off to a 4-0 start before the season got shut down, is crushed watching a final season stolen from his six seniors.
“It’s just gut-wrenching,” he said.
It’s very strange, too.
“I’m in the part of my year where, basically, I’m going non-stop,” he said. “The way I go, I work long hours every day, and to have everything come to an abrupt halt, it’s almost like I’m living nightmare or something.”
Gordon Drummond has coached NHS boys soccer since it became an OSSAA sport, going back to 1985. Long retired as a University of Oklahoma history professor, he’s often asked if he’s got another year in him, but a canceled season might answer it for him.
“Because we lost this one, I really do think I need to have another shot because I love being with the boys and this group is really, really special,” he said.
Drummond’s been coaching soccer forever. Before he took on the Tiger program, he originated the Norman Youth Soccer Association.
He’s able to queue up recorded English Premiere League Games whenever he likes, but it doesn’t replace his passion for teaching the game.
“Every so often during the day I get this sad feeling that overwhelms me,” Drummond said. “Here we’ve been working hard for three months and it’s taken from us.”
North girls soccer coach Trevor Laffoon coaches in the NYSA as well. There, at least, he can offer some virtual coaching for players on his teams. Though it allows for some instruction and contact, it’s not like taking the field each day with the Timberwolves.
“It’s more about relationships,” Laffoon said. “I love coaching soccer and love having success, but the difference between high school and club is [in high school] you go to school every day, you see each other every day and I like being a part of that.”
All four coaches — Renfroe, Aylor, Drummond, Laffoon — would love to get some portion of their season back, even if it meant competing beyond the typical school-year calendar. Aylor would be happy to play baseball into July.
None, however, are optimistic.
Currently, the OSSAA appears to be taking its cues from the state’s department of education, which has mandated statewide school closures at least through April 6.
Renfroe believes that date’s likely to be pushed beyond the natural end of the school year, with corresponding consequences to athletics.
“Ultimately, I believe the department of education will close the schools and the OSSAA will follow suit and close activities,” he said.
Of course, not all of their concerns are job related.
The toughest thing for Aylor, he said, is explaining what’s going on to his daughters, who are 12 and 10. It’s dawned on him there’s nobody with any experience in such matters.
“You always look at your parents as the ones who have been through it all,” he said, “and when they’re saying they haven’t seen anything like this, it really puts it in perspective.”
Laffoon’s seniors, he has seven, would be chasing a second straight state championship.
“It’s a bad way to go out,” he said.
Renfroe’s having one of his greatest pleasures taken from him.
“This is miserable,” he reiterated, “not being able to see my kids working on things they were making progress on.”
Aylor’s thoughts remain with his seniors..
“I would be willing to do anything,” he said. “Whatever it takes, they deserve it.”
There’s little anger.
“We’re all conscious of the virus,” Drummond said.
Yet great regret.
“It’s been tough,” Aylor said.
