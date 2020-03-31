Horning: Though there are stories to tell, there's so much to miss

I don’t miss spring football.
I just don't.
Spring stars have been busts and players who failed to preview their greatness have been great nonetheless.
Only coaches’ quotes are telling and then, rarely. Because they’re almost always positive, you’ve got to know how to pluck the wheat from the chaff.
Coaches can be wrong, too.
So, I hate the coronavirus and what it’s done to the sports we watch and cover, to say nothing of those we play. Yet, I don’t miss spring football.
That’s about it though.
I live close enough to L. Dale Mitchell Park to walk outside and see if there’s a game going.
Sooner baseball’s not my beat, but when I help out, I like to walk down to the first few rows and sit right behind the plate. It’s the only way to watch baseball and if the weather’s nice, it’s about as good as covering sports gets.
I miss that.
Were we not living in a coronavirus world, I might be in Oklahoma City this evening — Tuesday, as I write this — six or seven blocks from the house I grew up in, covering the Norman North boys taking on a good Northwest Classen soccer team at Taft Stadium, the venerable venue that’s been standing since 1934.
Were nobody to tell me not to, I’d cover it the way I prefer covering the pitch, walking up and down, following the action, taking notes and keeping shots, saves, corner kicks and fouls, using them and my noggin to offer 600 compelling words, whether the game produced one goal or eight.
I miss that.
Monday, I might have found myself covering the Tiger Trails Invitational, the Norman High hosted golf tournament at The Trails. There’s never not a good story to come from a golf tournament.
Seriously.
Somebody always has a better day than they figured they might. Somebody always has a crazy story from their round.
Had I missed that one, perhaps I’d have made the Timberwolf Invitational, the previous Monday at Belmar, heard some good stories and turned them into one of my own.
I miss that.
How much fun is the Crosstown Clash?
Be it High-North baseball, originally scheduled for this coming Monday on the Sooners’ diamond, the following day’s at Tiger Stadium, or on the pitch, where the Tigers and T-Wolves, boys and girls, were to meet this coming Tuesday at John Crain Field, I might miss those games the most.
Bedlam football’s fun, but so ridiculously high up and, in Stillwater, above the end zone. OU-Texas football’s historic and great but the Cotton Bowl’s press box chairs remain stuck in the floor, uncomfortable and we’re required to be in them so horrendously early.
A Clash?
The whole city cares, players care more, seats are great and you know you’ll be read by a bunch of emotionally invested folks. It doesn’t get much better for a sportswriter.
Not every coach is your buddy, but covering sports in this town approaching 25 years, I’ve been fortunate.
I miss figuring out what’s going on with their teams, miss finding out if what I’m seeing is what they’re seeing, miss sharing the excitement of seeing something amazing with a coach capable of being moved by it, too … like the night Andres Kenney put Norman High past Jenks in a 2011 state semifinal with the most amazing goal you’ve ever seen.
That one just came to mind but the unforgettable can occur at any moment on a playing field, course, or court and I miss being there to see it and the chance to describe it.
Not everybody’s a great quote or big thinker, but I miss talking to teenagers and young men and women who are, about the games they play and sometimes their lives.
It’s a good gig.
It’s ongoing, too.
We’re still telling stories, old ones in a new way, new ones about older topics, new ones about new stuff even when that stuff isn't borne of competition. A good story is a good story is a good story.
Yet, our plate is not full.
The great play in the field. A huge save. Somebody running the best race of their life?
Seeing it.
Describing it.
Doing it again tomorrow.
It’s a lot.
I miss it.
