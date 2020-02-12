Weather the culprit, “signing day” wasn’t literally signing day this time around.
That was last week.
Still, Wednesday became the day those signings were reenacted, honored and celebrated, each its own ceremony and bridge to the next level.
Every story is unique, for each athlete has their own. And yet most remain similar, young person getting to continue pursuit of their athletic dreams.
We’ve all had them.
Norman High’s Andrew Young, though, stands out.
He’ll get to where he’s going before everybody else and perhaps not see family and friends again until Christmas.
His academic load may be more than everybody else’s, because it's the nature of where he’s going.
His college experience may be amazing, and still nothing like the others who went through Wednesday’s ceremonies.
Young’s going to Army.
West Point.
It’s a different pursuit.
Why Army?
Does his family have a military history? Not immediate family, though he has an uncle who served.
“Larry Young. He’s from Chicago,” Young said. “He was drafted, 18, right out of high school and into the Vietnam War.
“He was a grunt.”
Young’s path is not that.
It’s entirely his choice. He came to it entirely on his own. He’s pretty sure he knows what he’s getting into and looking forward to the challenge. Actually, challenge may be one of his things.
“I go to boot camp in middle or late June,” he said. “It’s a 24-day boot camp for football players and then they come and get us and we go straight to football practice.”
Why Army?
He likes it there.
“The scenery, it’s just amazing up there,” he said. “The Hudson River runs right through the campus and there are just amazing sights.”
It’s just one reason.
He could have gone to Columbia.
The Ivy League.
The kind of school that sets its graduates up for a big future, and without a five-year commitment on the back end of graduation.
Air Force wanted him, too.
So did Missouri State and Northern Iowa "and a few D2 schools.”
He chose Army.
It actually came looking for him, though he was thinking about it already.
“I always appreciates service members,” Young said. “It was always in the back of my mind.”
He’d always enjoyed watching the service academies play football, and why not, they’re always overachieving, always threatening to take down big programs, as Army very nearly managed in 2018, pushing Oklahoma to overtime.
“I was, like, that’s really good football there,” Young said. “That might be an option for me … They’d always been on my radar.”
Is he ready?
College is such a different animal than high school and the service academies are a life all their own.
The vast majority of us aren’t cut out for that kind of discipline or commitment. Physically, emotionally, academically, we’re just not ready, not prepared. Thank goodness there are those like Young who are.
“I think I’ve challenged myself academically my whole life, as far as the classes I’ve taken,” Young said. “And then my parents have prepared me well for challenges in life.”
He’s a math guy.
Advanced placement calculus, for instance, he’s already conquered. He’s taking physics now. Wants to be an engineer.
Many of us can’t imagine that kind of course work anywhere at all, much less at West Point, even if it’s beautiful and the Hudson River runs through it.
There’s one thing Young’s a little nervous about. He’s going miss his family. He’s going to miss his friends.
“Being really far away in New York, you know, it’s going to be hard,” he said. “You just can’t make a little one- or two-hour drive to your friends’ college and go visit them. You’ve got to get a weekend pass and fly … or wait until Christmas break.”
It can’t be easy.
So why Army?
“To play FBS Division I football, you’re playing a few Power 5 teams a year, you’re getting to play in a great bowl game usually every year,” Young said. “Their offense, they run the triple option, they run the ball a lot, but you do see one-on-one a lot, which is a wide receiver’s dream.”
Oh, yeah.
He gets to catch the football, too. Young was awfully good doing that for the Tigers.
Now he'll do it at Army.
He knows he’ll be tested.
About that, he recalls what some of his future teammates, already in the program, have told him.
“‘You’re here because you’re a good student and a good athlete,’” Young said. “‘If you’re here, you’re here for a reason. You’ll be able to handle it.’”
Andrew Young’s going to Army.
