In their own words: Ryan Broyles recalls first postseason Crosstown Clash

Fourteen years ago, nearly to the day, Norman North broke the curse.
North faced Norman High in the Class 6A state playoffs on Nov. 10, 2006, and at the time, it had never beat its crosstown rivals.
Earlier in the season, NHS rocked North 34-6 and finished the regular season at 9-1.
Ryan Broyles, before starring down the street at OU, was a member of that Tiger team. He still remembers a packed Harve Collins Field. He also remembers the play that almost sealed an NHS victory.
North prevailed 30-27, however, winning its first Clash meeting in 10 tries.
The Transcript caught up with Broyles, who reminisced on the most important Clash before the one tonight, when the rivals meet for the second time in the playoffs:
[Clash] meant everything, man.
We won [in the regular season] that year, and then the playoffs...
To give you some backstory, probably halfway through the year we're seeing that Norman North's getting better. And then people started looking at the playoff run, and say, 'You know, there's potential for us to play Norman North again.' And anybody that knows football, it's hard to beat a team for the second time.
I want to say it's probably Week 7, and if we win out and they win out, we most likely are going to play them. So we're getting a little nervous, I'm not going to lie to you.
While we're preparing for the teams that we're playing against, we're looking at the stats every week after the game and just like OK, like are we really about to play these guys?
We knew they were getting better. We saw they were putting up more points here and there. The guys were really showing out, doing a good job. And so, we're here Week 1 of the playoffs. And ever since I was at Norman High, we never made out of the first round of the playoffs.
[The rivalry] means a lot. We knew at that time that Norman High had never lost to Norman North, so we were playing to keep that legacy going and with that there's a lot of pressure.
When we touched the field, there's nerves of losing, and when Norman North touched the field, they're looking to go win. I would even say at that point Norman North just had a mental leg up on us, because we're playing not to lose and they're playing to win. It was a lot at stake.
It was a battle the whole game, and the atmosphere, that place was just so packed. There was so much energy. It was just different playing at Norman High. That was the fullest we've seen that stadium, so that buzz, it was awesome.
It was like an all-week deal. The pep rally was bigger than ever. There's a lot of Tiger pride at that time. And there was a lot of lot of voices saying, you know, this might be Norman North's year.
It went down to the fourth quarter. I remember one of my good friends Turner Troup, he almost had an interception that would have sealed the deal. They were pinned back on their 20-30 yard line. [Tyler] Tettleton drops back, he throws the ball out to the right side of the field. Turner Troup is right there, hits him in his hands.
He drops the ball and that drive, they went down and they scored the game winning touchdown on us.
I was just crying on my way out of the stadium. I remember I made it to the locker room, threw my helmet around here and there. Everybody else did the same, and the rest was history. I just kind of forgot about the rest of those details, outside of scoring a couple of touchdowns and just the atmosphere that I was a part of.
It was special. The energy was there. And I can just see a bunch of just white shirts. If I close my eyes, I could see a bunch of white shirts all around that stadium. It was special. It was really nothing like it.
It was our first time getting that full [stadium] opportunity. And unfortunately, we lost.