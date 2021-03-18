Former Norman High girls basketball coach Matilda Mossman announced her retirement from coaching following 10 seasons with the Tulsa women’s basketball program.
Mossman, who also enjoyed coaching stints at Arkansas and Kansas State, compiled a 119-176 record at Tulsa and 266-269 overall.
"Coaching requires an inordinate amount of passion and energy. … I would be cheating the student-athletes in this program to continue,” Mossman said in a release, “as I find it harder and harder to maintain that level of enthusiasm on an everyday basis."
Mossman came to Tulsa after a nine-year run with the Tigers, whom she led to a state championship in 2005.
She led Tulsa to a conference tournament championship, as well as a 2013 NCAA Tournament and 2014 WNIT appearance.
“I thank the many young women who influenced my path, made me think outside the box and enabled me to better myself,” Mossman said. “So many of whom have become life-long friends and confidants. To the women's basketball student-athletes at the University of Tulsa, I have truly enjoyed being your coach.
"Despite the trials and tribulations, there has been huge growth and an understanding that it is not what happens to us but how we react to it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.