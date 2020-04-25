Moore's Aaliyah Moore named The Transcript's Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Aaliyah Moore’s game has become increasingly difficult to describe over the years.
The 6-foot-3 junior has built a skillset beyond that of a traditional forward.
“I think our game has become so positionless in the last decade,” Moore coach Brent Hodges said. “You see it as a trend in all of basketball and that's the thing, she's kind of a positionless player.”
The towering Moore can post up and make plays at the rim. But she can also bring the ball up the floor, find her teammates and let them score. She can serve as a rim protector but athletic enough to play various roles on defense.
Her versatility is a luxury for the Moore Lions, a program that made the state tournament for the first time since 1998 this past season with Aaliyah as its catalyst. And for her stellar junior campaign, Aaliyah Moore is The Transcript’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The junior, who averaged 21.7 points and 11.1 rebounds, didn’t get the chance to finish her latest season with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the OSSAA to cancel the Class 6A state basketball tournament.
Moore led the Lions on an incredible ride, however, which included a top-five ranking to finish the regular season, a 21-5 record, an area-round championship win and the John Nobles Invitational title.
Moore was already a rising star as a sophomore, emerging as one of the top high school basketball recruits in her graduating class.
And she’s only further bolstered her talent.
“She's a kid that's always looking to improve ... I think that's been instilled in her by her by her mom,” Hodges said, “of 'hey, you're you're you're not a complete player yet. You're a great player, but you know, your work’s not finished.’”
Moore’s work ethic to secure a more well-rounded game has helped her evolve into one of the nation’s best players. And she showed that several times on huge stages.
Moore got the best of Bishop Miege’s Payton Verhulst in the Lions’ home tournament, scoring 38 points in an 82-68 win on Jan. 24. Moore and Verhulst, who is committed to Louisville, are top-10 prospects nationally, according to ESPN.com.
A few weeks later, the Lions lost to Norman High 61-58 in a back-and-forth tilt. Moore still managed to score 42 points against 6A’s top-ranked Tigers.
Moore then put up 24 points to help the Lions punch their state-tournament ticket against Choctaw in a 6A area-round final.
Her success has been an enjoyable experience for Hodges, who knew the hometown star before she was in high school.
Moore’s big-time recruiting profile hasn’t quite sunk in for her coach yet. He says she's unchanged by myriad scholarship offers, which include the likes of Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and many others.
She’s a still a down-to-earth student with one year left in high school.
“It's been really special to see just how she's grown as a person,” Hodges said. “And it'll probably sink in more after she graduates and goes to the next level. And I know she's gonna have a ton of success there, wherever she goes.”
Joe Buettner
405-366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.