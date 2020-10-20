'New life': OSSAA expands high school football postseason with play-in round

Little Axe coach Ethan Feuerborn observed a different team in practice Tuesday afternoon.
The rookie head football coach informed his players earlier in the day their season won’t end when Madill visits Norman on Nov. 6.
The energy was as high as it had been all season.
The reason?
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced every school will have the opportunity to earn a state playoff berth next month with the one-time addition of a “play-in round” in all classifications.
The decision comes during a season riddled with cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating uneven district standings across the state. The modified playoff format will afford schools, if they choose to participate, the chance to guarantee their spot in the state playoffs by proving it on the field.
“It's kind of giving them new life,” Feuerborn said of his players. “We just talked about it, and the seniors lit up.”
Schools like Little Axe, which is in last place of District 3A-2, will have a tall task ahead of them.
The play-in round would pair Districts 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8. Each district’s No. 1 seed would face the No. 8 seed in the other district, No. 2 would play No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6 and No. 4 against No. 5.
As it stands, Little Axe and District 3A-1 leader Heritage Hall would meet in a play-in game.
Districts that haven’t experienced any cancellations would use league standings to determine its seeding order. “Flagged” districts — leagues that have been forced to cancel games — could elect by majority to go by district standings or pivot to a ranking system.
Rankings would begin after this weekend's games and continue through the final two weeks of the season. Flagged districts have until 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, to decide on whether to rank teams or go off standings for seeding purposes.
Little Axe, which has primarily turned to freshmen and sophomores this season due to injuries, is aware its original postseason aspirations haven’t materialized the way it had hoped.
If it is to lose its play-in game, the in-game experience will still be well worth it.
Little Axe also has the option of making up the only game it’s had to cancel this season. The OSSAA will allow schools to make canceled games up after they are out of the playoffs. Schools have until the date of their classification’s state championship game to complete a 10-game regular-season slate, if they opt to reschedule contests.
Oklahoma Football Coaches Association executive director Justin Jones said the OFBCA fully supports the OSSAA’s decision to expand the 2020 postseason, which ensures no team will be left out because of circumstances out of their control.
“It gives every team and community an opportunity to, No. 1, enjoy the playoff experience, and No. 2, a lot of football is just making the tournament or to give yourself a possibility to go win a state championship, or at least compete for one,” Jones said. “And so I think this gives a lot of opportunities to student-athletes across the state of Oklahoma that wouldn't have would have had it.”
Community Christian coach Mat McIntosh echoed Jones’ sentiment.
“Across the board, I've got no problems with what they've come out with, just with giving high school kids an opportunity to finish out their high school career across the state,” he said.
Other key points from the OSSAA’s announcement:
— Aside from the state championship, playoff games will not be rescheduled if a team is unable to compete because of a COVID outbreak. Those teams will forfeit, providing the team’s opponent in the preceding round the option to take its place.
— Schools that opt out of the play-in round have until noon on Nov. 7 to inform the OSSAA.
— Districts that are not flagged as of this week can later become flagged if cancellations occur in Weeks 9 and 10.
— The higher district seed will be host their play-in game, which is labeled as Round 1 of the state playoffs. District champions will host their Round 2 game if they advance. “Determining host teams in 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, A, B, and C for Round 3 shall follow the criteria listed in Board Policy in the OSSAA Football Manual XI. STATE PLAY-OFF SERIES, letter D,” the OSSAA wrote in its announcement.
— The Class 6A state championship games will still occur the weekend of Dec. 4-5 at Wantland Stadium in Edmond. The Class 5A, 4A , 3A and C state championship games have been moved to the weekend of Dec. 11-12, while 2A, A and B’s state championship games were moved to Dec. 18-19.