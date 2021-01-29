For several games, the Norman High boys modus operandi had been similar.
Outmatched, the Tigers nonetheless fought the good fight, played well, offered a good account of themselves, as though on the verge of something, perhaps a breakthrough.
However, fight the good fight long enough without netting the desired result and the opposite can happen, too, the roof can fall in. Friday night at the NHS Gym, against Edmond Santa Fe, the opposite happened.
The Wolves prevailed 56-36, yet the Tigers’ night was still more difficult than the final score indicated.
The Tigers jumped out to a 12-6 edge and it was 12-12 after a quarter as warning signs flashed.
The game’s first eight minutes, NHS shot 50 percent, 4 of 8, and the most telling number was the attempts — only half of Santa Fe’s 16 — the result of eight first-quarter turnovers.
Athletic and deep, Santa Fe appeared to grab every rebound, chase down every loose ball, eventually not only outplaying NHS but demoralizing it, too.
The final rebound count was 33 to 25 in Santa Fe’s favor, despite NHS more than doubling Santa Fe in the team rebound total, 7 to 3.
The Wolves’ 6-0 run to close the first quarter was only the first chapter of a much longer run that lasted through the third quarter’s end.
In all, Santa Fe outscored NHS 39-11 over about 20 minutes of game time, from the middle of the first quarter until the conclusion of the third, taking a 45-23 edge into the final 8 minutes.
A measure of the Wolves’ dominance, their bench outscored their starters 29 to 27, with Kristian Baccus coming off the pine to finish with a team-high 11 points.
Michael Reeves finished with 10. Colby Onyekuru, Joe Adams and Jayden Cincotta each added nine.
The Tigers were led by freshman point guard Chiante Tramble’s 13 points. Nate Wilson, with one first-quarter 3-pointer and another in the fourth, finished with six.
Aside from Tramble, no Tiger finished with even three made baskets.
Santa Fe improved to 10-6, four of its losses coming to top-four Class 6A opponents: No. 1 Edmond Memorial, No. 2 Edmond North and No. 4 Norman North twice.
NHS fell to 2-12.
