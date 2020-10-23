NOBLE — Noble's defense showed out against Southeast in their penultimate regular-season game.
The Bears forced seven interceptions in a 54-7 win over the Spartans with six of those coming in the first half.
Before halftime the Spartans had more turnovers, 8, than they did plays for positive yardage, 7.
“Defensively everything went right for us, we ended up having (seven) interceptions and a fumble return, things just kind of went our way,” Noble head coach Greg George said.
Four of the Bears’ eight touchdowns came from their defense or special teams.
Noble defensive end Luke Conley shined with two defensive touchdowns. His first was a 28-yard pick-six and his second was an 11-yard fumble recovery, which he also took to the house.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears didn’t have many faults either, only giving up one turnover in the fourth quarter after they took all of their starters out of the game.
“Offensively, we didn’t have the ball very many snaps but when we did we kind of did what we were supposed to do tonight. We came out and took care of business,” George said.
Two of the offensive four touchdowns were deep throws, one was an 80 yard connection between Colin Fisher and LT Taylor. The other was a 63-yard pass from Fisher to Trevor Lorenz.
Next week, Noble faces district rival Ardmore, in its regular-season finale.
Defense will once again be key for the Bears if they hope to come away with the win. Ardmore has converted to a spread offense, leaving the Bears to worry about both the pass and run.
“Ardmore is always a good football team with a lot of great athletes. We’re going to have to make sure we’re taking the right angles on those guys," George said, "and offensively, we got to be able to run the ball and hopefully we can throw it well enough to open up our run game."
