The Bears had a chance to ruin Piedmont’s Senior night.
Noble, down 23-20 to Class 5A’s Wildcats with 17 seconds left in regulation, had a chance to march down field and take the lead. After sophomore quarterback Colin Fisher took the snap on Noble’s 45-yard line, he found immediate pressure, rolled to his left and threw a hurried pass straight to Piedmont senior Caden Hendren for an interception, who ran 57 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats, now 2-1, up 29-20, the eventual final score of the game.
An already rowdy Piedmont crowd erupted in cheers. Although a disappointing ending a week before the start of district competition, Noble head coach Greg George kept his head up as his team walked back to the locker room.
“We gotta learn from it. We’ll get better,” George said. “Now’s the time to get focused for district and get ready to go.
“[Piedmont’s] pretty good. It’s just football being played. We got some stops, they got some stops. … We fought back, tried to come back there at the end and we just couldn’t get down the field.”
Piedmont started off the game’s scoring with a 42-yard field goal from senior kicker Preston Fansher. Four plays later, Noble responded with Fisher connecting with sophomore Brandon Harper for a 55-yard touchdown. After a missed PAT, Noble was up 6-3 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.
On the next drive, the Wildcats relied heavily on senior running back Brock DeTar, who finished the game with 26 carries and 102 rushing yards. DeTar pushes the Wildcats up the field with short and powerful bursts, eventually punching in a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put Piedmont up 10-6.
Noble senior Sean Gillepsie, who was wearing No. 33 instead of his No. 56 on the roster, powered through the Wildcats’ defensive line for a 1-yard touchdown to put Noble up 13-10.
Noble’s special teams had a rough night, highlighted by an 85-yard kick return touchdown from Hendren, Piedmont’s star player Friday night who was a two-way threat.
The Wildcats played consistently well on the ground and defensively, even though Fisher’s first-half heroics kept Noble in the game. Piedmont’s defense in the second half forced the Bears to punt four times before Henderson’s interception right before the horn.
Senior Piedmont kicker Preston Fansher made all three of his field goals and two of his three extra points.
“It turned into a field-goal kicking contest,” George said. “They got a pretty good kicker.”
Noble sophomore L.T. Taylor was a huge boost for Noble’s first half efforts. He caught for 113 yards. Fisher threw for 154 yards in the first half, but was held to just 75 yards in the second. Noble’s rushing offense was being stifled by the Wildcats — Noble finished the evening with 62 rushing yards.
“I feel like we just weren’t executing like we were supposed to,” said Harper, who tallied 57 receiving yards. “We weren’t blocking that well up front and as a team together we just need to come through and get a lost stronger and more physical up front.”
Senior Piedmont quarterback Bo Phelps finished the first half with no completions and an interception, which came within the last 20 seconds of the first half at the hands of two-way player Harper. Phelps’ first half passing attempts would be Piedmont’s only two of the game.
Noble’s next contest is at El Reno at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 to start district play.
