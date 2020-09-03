NOBLE — If the defensive line can come together … If Chili Lorenz can find his footing as a quarterback and leader … If the the first three games, win or lose, only makes the Bears tougher and better … Well, if the games on the schedule wind up being played at all.
These are the challenges facing Noble, which takes the field for a late 8 p.m. kick tonight, the starting time a nod to a multi-sport “Senior Night” scheduled for Week 1, just in case COVID-19 steals the opportunity later.
The opponent is Blanchard, one of Class 4A’s best programs and part of a non-district gauntlet that also includes perennial Class 6A-II power Midwest City and Piedmont, a Class 5A final four entrant just last season.
Senior linebacker Sean Gillespie, who has a penchant for remembering numbers — 138 tackles last season — believes the Bears might just offer a shutdown defense.
Asked who might jump off the page, beyond himself, one year removed from last season’s District 5A-1 championship, he offered two more linebackers, along with their tackle numbers: Bryson Crawley (91), Cayden Dominey (82).
“When we play our game and our linemen are just hammering through like they’re supposed to, I think we can end up being a really good defense,” he said.
That linebacker corps is a strength, with Gillespie, Crawley, Dominey and Seth Wall, all returning starters. And the secondary could be, too, anchored by Lorenz, the Bears’ quarterback, who also returns at safety.
The line, however, remains a work in progress.
Last season it featured Hunter Largent, maybe the best defensive tackle in all of Class 5A. This season, coach Greg George is looking for six players he can count on to rotate along the Bears’ three-man front.
Before Tuesday's practice, he came up with three names likely to be among the six, but it wasn’t easy: Isaac Gifford, Luke Conley and Hunter Kellogg.
“I mean, we don’t have the monster in the middle like we did last year,” George said. “We’re little and we’ve got to move our front and stay low and just rub things up front for people and let our linebackers play behind us … That’s key. If we get rolled up, it could be a long night.”
Offensively, Lorenz sees himself in the mold of the departed Austin Fisher, a runner and a thrower, who led an offense that averaged 49 points per district outing last season.
Fisher’s backup a year ago, Lorenz is also, technically, a returning starter, having played wide receiver last year, his sophomore season.
He believes Noble will be a faster offense than last season, but that it will have to come together, too. After himself, the only returning starters are Austin Teener, Noah Standridge and Gifford, each a lineman.
As for Lorenz’s weapons, his first option at running back figures to be Colin Thomas and his first four wide receivers — typically, the Bears put four wideouts on the field — figure to be Brandon Harper, L.T. Taylor, Gabe Hudson and Trevor Wardrip.
Lorenz is confident.
“I think our first three games will be the toughest games we actually play,” he said. “Come district play I think it’s anybody’s game, but … as long as we can handle our first three games, we should go undefeated or 9-1 again. I don’t think there’s any [reason] why we couldn’t win the district title again.”
His coach is confident, too, but perhaps more cautious with his predictions.
“I think we’re a playoff team. ” George said. “Where are we in the playoff structure? I don’t know. I haven’t seen my team enough to know where we are.”
Everybody’s in that boat.
Given the impact of COVID-19, taking spring football and summer events off the docket, just about every program in the state is building from the ground up in a way they’ve not had to before.
“In the past, we’ve been able to change stuff on the fly, boom-boom,” George said.
This season, at least early, that’s not really an option.
For everybody, it will be a race to find their best game. Or, at least, to find it in time for the playoffs.
Noble has scrimmaged Harrah twice. It went well enough.
“I think we kind of know where we’re at,” George said.
Where might they get to?
If we’re all lucky enough, it can be played to the end, the season should inform.
