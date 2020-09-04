NOBLE — Because Blanchard’s a Class 4A program and because a few more on-target tosses from Lion quarterbacks and a few less drops from their receivers might have made a world of difference, Noble coach Greg George might not be certain just how well his team played opening night.
On the other hand, who doesn’t enjoy holding an opponent to a single touchdown and winning easily, which the Bears did Friday, stopping the Lions 21-7.
If Blanchard’s offense, behind quarterbacks Colby Langford and Chase Fox, failed to make plays, the Noble defense didn’t.
Between them, Cayden Dominey and L.T. Taylor picked off a trio of passes.
Taylor prevented a touchdown, intercepting Langford in the end zone, while Dominey scored a touchdown, his second of the game, jumping a route on the second snap of the second half, shocking Langford and the stadium with how quickly he appeared from nowhere, bringing it back nine yards and putting the Bears on top 14-0.
In the third quarter, the Lions snapping from midfield, Taylor picked off another one, this time off Fox.
There was more.
The Bears didn’t allow a first down until Blanchard’s second drive of the second quarter.
The Lions moved the chains three times on that drive, yet wound up handing it over on downs after a Noble line surge blew up a fourth-and-1 at their own 13 into a 2-yard Lion loss.
Finally, late in the fourth quarter, the final score already on the board, Blanchard faced fourth-and-7 at its own 25, needing a scoring drive to have any chance, when Noble linebacker Sean Gillespie stopped Langford for a loss of 1 that sealed the game.
It was an easy victory, yet one that left plenty of room for improvement, too.
Having their offense held to just two touchdowns is a new experience for the Bears, who scored prolifically a year ago.
It didn’t help they were without Colin Thomas, who would have started at running back, yet suffered a lower-body injury, severity still to be determined, in practice leading up to the game.
His absence pushed Tavyan Givens into service, while likely increasing quarterback Chili Lorenz’s duties as both a rusher and passer.
Lorenz started very well, completing five of his first seven tosses, one of them a 45-yard over-the-middle strike to Dominey that lit the scoreboard with 6:38 left in the first quarter on the Bears second drive.
Yet, that was the Bears’ high point offensively. Lorenz finished 13 of 29 for 151 yards, with a pick to go with his touchdown.
It was four punts and a turnover on downs from Noble’s offense before it scored again, with Lorenz keeping from 4 yards with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Lorenz, who finished with 64 yards on 17 carries, sparked the drive by improvising a 14-yard scramble facing third-and-8 at his own 44.
Via his single scoring catch, Dominey led Noble receivers. Taylor was next, catching six passes for 38 yards.
While the Lions will regret the open receivers they missed, as well as the ones they didn’t only to suffer drops, the Bears will look forward to hosting Midwest City, a Class 6A-II program, coming off at least a gaudy statistical night of defense.
Langford and Fox combined to complete 11 of 33 passes for just 126 yards for the Lions.
Also, giving up just three carries in excess of 6 yards, the Bears held the Lions to 72 rushing yards on 27 carries.
Of course, the big headline may be they played at all.
Many did not get the chance.
