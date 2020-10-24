Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on high school football programs across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has adjusted its playoff format to allow any team that wants to participate into the postseason an opportunity to compete.
The OSSAA’s rule change came Oct. 20, citing “the cancellations of multiple games during the regular season” raised concern regarding the seeding of schools and the accuracy of each district entering the playoffs.
The burden of securing the fourth seed and home-field advantage is still felt amongst Noble.
“We always want to finish in the top four so we want to win next week and finish in that top four,” Noble coach Greg George said. “We know everyone’s in but right now it's about who gets that first home playoff game. So there’s a lot on the line and it makes it interesting.”
Next week, Noble takes on Ardmore, which in a normal season would be a winner-take-all type of game; but this one is different.
Although the Bears know that regardless of the outcome they’re in the playoffs, a win next week would secure them the home-field advantage in the play-in round, which is something players say they crave.
“We really just want to win next week so we can play at home,” Noble junior Trevor Lorenz said. “(The rule change) doesn’t change how we approach next week at all, our fans give us a lot of support.”
This season has been strange with COVID-19 impacting myriad schools, and Noble is no exception. Though the pandemic is not fully to blame for their current three win season, they were dealt some tough losses at times when players were quarantined.
Beating Ardmore will be no easy task, until Friday night, Noble had lost two straight games and both players and coaches know what is on the line and how they must approach next Friday’s game.
“Our physicality has to rise up 100%. I think we have to play a lot more physical,” Lorenz said. “The way we play offense and defense has always been up tempo but we have to take it up a notch and be a better team.”
Noble is well aware that Ardmore will come out with the same mentality, treating their game as a win or go home situation regardless of the rule change.
“We’re having the same mentality of going out getting that win,” Noble sophomore Luke Conley, said.
“Because we know they will.”
Despite a type of season that wasn’t envisioned, Noble knows they can win; and Friday night’s blowout victory gave them confidence.
“We came off a really tough week losing to (Lawton) MacArthur when we had them on the ropes,” Lorenz said, “so I think this is a really good confidence booster for us going into next week and beyond.”
